scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, August 20, 2022

Punjab appoints 156 law officers, kin of several judges in the list

A communication issued by the state's Home Affairs and Justice department stated that five lawyers have also been appointed as additional advocate general to represent state in the Supreme Court. They include Sunil Fernandes, Aruna Tiku, Sacchin Puri, Abhimanyu Bhandari and Gaurav Dhama.

The law officers will primarily appear before Punjab and Haryana High Court on behalf of the state government.

Five months after it assumed power in Punjab, the Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party government Saturday notified the appointment for 156 law officers, including the relatives of several retired and serving Punjab and Haryana High Court judges, at its Advocate General’s office to represent the state at judicial forums.

Those appointed include one senior additional advocate general, 37 additional advocate generals, 13 senior deputy advocate generals, 40 deputy advocate generals, and 65 assistant advocate generals. The law officers will primarily appear before Punjab and Haryana High Court on behalf of the state government.

A communication issued by the state’s Home Affairs and Justice department stated that five lawyers have also been appointed as additional advocate general to represent state in the Supreme Court. They include Sunil Fernandes, Aruna Tiku, Sacchin Puri, Abhimanyu Bhandari and Gaurav Dhama.

Though several appointees are related to retired and serving high court judges, all of them have a proven track record.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— PM’s messages to In...Premium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— PM’s messages to In...
Meet Negha S and Alina Khan, two trans actors, from India and Pakistan, w...Premium
Meet Negha S and Alina Khan, two trans actors, from India and Pakistan, w...
Jobs to roads to sports university — the many projects on Sisodia’s platePremium
Jobs to roads to sports university — the many projects on Sisodia’s plate
Delhi Confidential: British High Commissioner to India trolls Manchester ...Premium
Delhi Confidential: British High Commissioner to India trolls Manchester ...

As per sources, Haryana Lokayukta Justice (retd) Pritam Pal’s son Aman Pal, Justice (retd) HS Brar’s daughter Anu Pal, and Justice (retd) Raj Shekhar Attri’s son Siddharth Attri figure in the list of newly appointed law officers.

More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

Justice Pal’s another son Ajay Pal has been engaged as an advocate on record at Punjab legal cell in Delhi.

Jasdev Singh Mehndiratta, son of Himachal Pradesh’s Justice (retd) Surjit Singh has also been appointed as a law officer. He is LLB gold medalist from Panjab University. Swati Batra, daughter of Justice Lalit Batra (Punjab & Haryana High Court) is also in the list.

Advertisement

The notification for the appointment for law officers comes less than a month after senior advocate Vinod Ghai took over as Punjab Advocate General. The previous list being prepared during the tenure of his predecessor Anmol Rattan
Singh Sidhu could not be finalized. Sidhu was appointed on March 20. He resigned later citing “personal reasons”.

More from Chandigarh

During the Congress tenure, the number of law officers at the AG office in Chandigarh remained between 150 to 160 law officers. For Delhi, it had a separate list of 70 law officers.

First published on: 21-08-2022 at 01:39:45 am
Next Story

In Punjab, more than 3 Covid deaths every day in August; 24 in last 7 days

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Most Popular

1

Akshay Kumar on consecutive box office failure: ‘If my films are not working, it is my fault. Have to make changes...’

2

'Boycott Liger' trends after Vijay Deverakonda supports Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha

3

Variety predicts Oscar nomination for SS Rajamouli's RRR, Anil Kapoor calls it a 'proud moment'

4

Explained: Why is Japan asking its youth to drink more?

5

Caste, clout, calculus: The wheels within wheels in BJP minister Sreeramulu's praise for rival Siddaramaiah

Featured Stories

CBI Raids on Manish Sisodia: Central agencies aren't fighting corruption....
CBI Raids on Manish Sisodia: Central agencies aren't fighting corruption....
CBI Raids on Manish Sisodia: Modi government has no tolerance for corruption
CBI Raids on Manish Sisodia: Modi government has no tolerance for corruption
The case against buying Casemiro: Why the midfielder isn’t an answer to M...
The case against buying Casemiro: Why the midfielder isn’t an answer to M...
Explained: What are flash floods and why they may increase in the next fe...
Explained: What are flash floods and why they may increase in the next fe...
It's game on in crucial Telangana bypoll: KCR holds meeting, Amit Shah fo...
It's game on in crucial Telangana bypoll: KCR holds meeting, Amit Shah fo...
HashtagPolitics | His IT role to Vajpayee to his press meets, Cong rememb...
HashtagPolitics | His IT role to Vajpayee to his press meets, Cong rememb...
Central agencies aren't fighting corruption. They are intimidating oppn
Opinion

Central agencies aren't fighting corruption. They are intimidating oppn

CBI Raids on Sisodia: Modi govt has no tolerance for corruption
Opinion

CBI Raids on Sisodia: Modi govt has no tolerance for corruption

Rajasthan BJP leader caught on tape admitting ‘lynching’

Rajasthan BJP leader caught on tape admitting ‘lynching’

Mizoram CM tenders apology after daughter ‘hits' dermatologist

Mizoram CM tenders apology after daughter ‘hits' dermatologist

Finland asks: Does a prime minister have a right to party?

Finland asks: Does a prime minister have a right to party?

Sonam Kapoor has a baby — a short history of Bollywood’s leading ladies and maternity
Explained

Sonam Kapoor has a baby — a short history of Bollywood’s leading ladies and maternity

How Web 3.0 can transform the digital ecosystem in India
Experts Explain

How Web 3.0 can transform the digital ecosystem in India

Premium
Amid a spate of flops, Bollywood needs content correction

Amid a spate of flops, Bollywood needs content correction

Premium
Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 20: Latest News
Advertisement