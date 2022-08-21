Punjab appoints 156 law officers, kin of several judges in the list

Five months after it assumed power in Punjab, the Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party government Saturday notified the appointment for 156 law officers, including the relatives of several retired and serving Punjab and Haryana High Court judges, at its Advocate General’s office to represent the state at judicial forums.

Those appointed include one senior additional advocate general, 37 additional advocate generals, 13 senior deputy advocate generals, 40 deputy advocate generals, and 65 assistant advocate generals. The law officers will primarily appear before Punjab and Haryana High Court on behalf of the state government.

A communication issued by the state’s Home Affairs and Justice department stated that five lawyers have also been appointed as additional advocate general to represent state in the Supreme Court. They include Sunil Fernandes, Aruna Tiku, Sacchin Puri, Abhimanyu Bhandari and Gaurav Dhama.

Though several appointees are related to retired and serving high court judges, all of them have a proven track record.

As per sources, Haryana Lokayukta Justice (retd) Pritam Pal’s son Aman Pal, Justice (retd) HS Brar’s daughter Anu Pal, and Justice (retd) Raj Shekhar Attri’s son Siddharth Attri figure in the list of newly appointed law officers.

Justice Pal’s another son Ajay Pal has been engaged as an advocate on record at Punjab legal cell in Delhi.

Jasdev Singh Mehndiratta, son of Himachal Pradesh’s Justice (retd) Surjit Singh has also been appointed as a law officer. He is LLB gold medalist from Panjab University. Swati Batra, daughter of Justice Lalit Batra (Punjab & Haryana High Court) is also in the list.

Advertisement

The notification for the appointment for law officers comes less than a month after senior advocate Vinod Ghai took over as Punjab Advocate General. The previous list being prepared during the tenure of his predecessor Anmol Rattan

Singh Sidhu could not be finalized. Sidhu was appointed on March 20. He resigned later citing “personal reasons”.

During the Congress tenure, the number of law officers at the AG office in Chandigarh remained between 150 to 160 law officers. For Delhi, it had a separate list of 70 law officers.