Wednesday, Jan 18, 2023

Punjab: Appointment letters handed over to newly recruited teachers of meritorious schools

Punjab government has recruited 74 new lecturers of different subjects on the posts which were lying vacant in meritorious schools.

Punjab education minister Harjot Bains handed over appointment letters to newly recruited teachers for government-run meritorious residential schools.
Punjab education minister Harjot Bains handed over appointment letters to newly recruited teachers for government-run meritorious residential schools, at the education department’s head office in Mohali, Tuesday.

Punjab government has recruited 74 new lecturers of different subjects on the posts which were lying vacant in meritorious schools.

Stressing that more new recruitments will be made in the education department, Bains said that Punjab government was working dedicatedly to make Punjab a leading state in the country in the field of education.

He said that the government was focused to bring revolutionary changes in the field of education, including beautification of school buildings as well as planning for improving the quality of education.

Bains said that the recruitment of teachers will continue continuously till all the posts are filled.

Congratulating the newly appointed lecturers, Bains said that they are very fortunate to have got the opportunity to serve in the sacred profession like education and now they will be the guiding light of the path of the students.

Bains said that in the coming days, along with station allotment to teachers of master cadre, stalled promotions of all classes teachers will also be done.

First published on: 18-01-2023 at 09:03 IST
