‘Rs 25,000-cr burden’: Punjab may appeal court’s 2-week DA dues deadline

The Punjab government is preparing to appeal against the Punjab and Haryana High Court’s order to clear pending dearness allowance (DA) dues of employees and pensioners within two weeks, with a highly placed source saying the financial liability would be beyond the state’s capacity to pay.

“The liability would be around Rs 25,000 crore. This is impossible for the state to pay. The state earns this amount of money in three months. It is not possible to pay such a huge amount. We will move the Supreme Court of India. There is no other option,” the government source told The Indian Express.