Anti-sacrilege law row: Punjab Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan appears before Akal Takht

Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan emphasised that the gravity of sacrilege incidents demanded a legislative shift, noting that previous laws often allowed offenders to return to the streets prematurely.

Written by: Kamaldeep Singh Brar
3 min readAmritsarMay 8, 2026 01:49 PM IST
Kultar Singh Sandhwan anti-sacrilege actAssembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan defended the Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar Act Amendment 2026, saying that it was a necessity in the state.
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Punjab Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan appeared at the Sri Akal Takht Sahib on Friday after he was summoned by the acting Jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargajj to discuss the controversial new anti-sacrilege legislation.

Following his meeting with the Sikh high priests at the Akal Takht secretariat, Sandhwan spoke to the media but declined to comment on the proceedings. He defended the Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar Act Amendment 2026, saying that the stringent legal framework was a necessity for the state.

Addressing the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee’s (SGPC) claims that the community was sidelined during the drafting process, Sandhwan clarified that the government had sought public input. “Proper advertisements were placed in newspapers, and phone numbers and email IDs were provided for feedback,” he said.

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He also emphasised that the gravity of sacrilege incidents demanded a legislative shift, noting that previous laws often allowed offenders to return to the streets prematurely. “The issue of sacrilege is a significant one. Even those convicted would come out on bail. So, the new law was needed,” he added, referring to cases where defendants were granted bail after relatively short sentences.

The Punjab government notified the Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Act, 2026, on April 20, after the Assembly unanimously passed the Bill during a special session on April 13. The new law provides life imprisonment and a fine of up to Rs 25 lakh for any act of ‘beadbi (sacrilege)’ against the Guru Granth Sahib.

Sandhwan also weighed in on the Enforcement Directorate (ED) searches being conducted in Kharar on Friday, a day after the agency mentioned state Aam Aadmi Party president Aman Arora. “I have not spoken to any ED official. I do not doubt the honesty of Aman Arora,” he said.

Also Read | Punjab Police issues SOP for sacrilege probe, prioritises religious sensibilities

A day earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann had paid obeisance at Sri Harmandar Sahib and alleged that the political bosses of the SGPC leadership were involved in sacrilege cases. “It is not the SGPC that is opposing the Act—it is their bosses. They were involved in the sacrilege cases. Their names appeared in those cases,” Mann said on Thursday.

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He added that people across the globe and the Sikh community have welcomed the law. “While the entire Sikh community has welcomed this law, the controllers of the SGPC are opposing it because the allegations related to sacrilege point towards them,” he added.

Kamaldeep Singh Brar
Kamaldeep Singh Brar

Kamaldeep Singh Brar is a Principal Correspondent at The Indian Express, primarily covering Amritsar and the Majha region of Punjab. He is one of the publication's key reporters for stories involving the Akal Takht, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), and the sensitive socio-political issues of the border districts. Core Beats & Specializations Religious & Panthic Affairs: He has deep expertise in the internal workings of the Akal Takht and SGPC, frequently reporting on religious sentences (Tankhah), Panthic politics, and the influence of Sikh institutions. National Security & Crime: His reporting covers cross-border drug smuggling, drone activities from Pakistan, and the activities of radical groups. Regional Politics: He is the primary correspondent for the Majha belt, covering elections and political shifts in Amritsar, Tarn Taran, and Gurdaspur. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His work in late 2025 has been centered on judicial developments, local body elections, and religious controversies: 1. Religious Politics & Akal Takht "Akal Takht pronounces religious sentences against former Jathedar Giani Gurbachan Singh" (Dec 8, 2025): Covering the historic decision to hold the former Jathedar guilty for granting a pardon to Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim in 2015. "YouTube suspends SGPC’s channel for a week over video on 1984 Army action" (Nov 20, 2025): Reporting on the digital friction between global tech platforms and Sikh religious bodies. "As AAP govt grants Amritsar holy tag, a look at its fraught demand" (Nov 28, 2025): An analytical piece on the long-standing demand for declaring Amritsar a "holy city" and its political implications. 2. Crime & National Security "Mostly Khalistanis on Amritpal’s hit list: Punjab govt to High Court" (Dec 16, 2025): Reporting on the state government's claims regarding jailed MP Amritpal Singh orchestrating activity from prison. "Punjab man with links to Pakistan’s ISI handlers killed in encounter" (Nov 20, 2025): Detailing a police operation in Amritsar involving "newly refurbished" firearms likely sent from across the border. "15 schools in Amritsar get bomb threat emails; police launch probe" (Dec 12, 2025): Covering the panic and police response to mass threats against educational institutions. 3. Political Analysis & Elections "AAP wins 12 of 15 zones in SAD stronghold Majitha" (Dec 19, 2025): Highlighting a significant shift in the 2025 rural elections where the Akali Dal lost its grip on a traditional fortress. "Tarn Taran bypoll: woman faces threats after complaining to CM Mann about drug menace" (Nov 9, 2025): A ground report on the personal risks faced by citizens speaking out against the illegal drug trade in border villages. "AAP wins Tarn Taran bypoll, but SAD finds silver lining" (Nov 14, 2025): Analyzing the 2025 assembly by-election results and the surprising performance of Independents backed by radical factions. 4. Human Interest "Two couples and a baby: Punjab drug addiction tragedy has new victims" (Nov 20, 2025): A tragic investigative piece about parents selling an infant to fund their addiction. "Kashmiri women artisans debut at Amritsar’s PITEX" (Dec 8, 2025): A feature on financial independence initiatives for rural women at the Punjab International Trade Expo. Signature Beat Kamaldeep is known for his nuanced understanding of border dynamics. His reporting often highlights the "drug crisis in the underprivileged localities" (like Muradpur in Tarn Taran, Nov 9, 2025), providing a voice to marginalized communities affected by addiction and administrative neglect. X (Twitter): @kamalsbrar ... Read More

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