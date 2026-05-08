Anti-sacrilege law row: Punjab Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan appears before Akal Takht

Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan defended the Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar Act Amendment 2026, saying that it was a necessity in the state.

Punjab Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan appeared at the Sri Akal Takht Sahib on Friday after he was summoned by the acting Jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargajj to discuss the controversial new anti-sacrilege legislation.

Following his meeting with the Sikh high priests at the Akal Takht secretariat, Sandhwan spoke to the media but declined to comment on the proceedings. He defended the Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar Act Amendment 2026, saying that the stringent legal framework was a necessity for the state.

Addressing the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee’s (SGPC) claims that the community was sidelined during the drafting process, Sandhwan clarified that the government had sought public input. “Proper advertisements were placed in newspapers, and phone numbers and email IDs were provided for feedback,” he said.