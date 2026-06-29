Akal Takht sets one-month deadline for Punjab to amend anti-sacrilege law

Punjab Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan said the discussion had been “long” and “meaningful". He added that the matter would now be taken up by the government for reconsideration.

Written by: Kamaldeep Singh Brar
6 min readChandigarhJun 29, 2026 03:17 PM IST
Punjab, Punjab anti-sacrilege law, Akal Takht anti-sacrilege law, Jagat Jyot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar Amendment Act 2026, Akal Takht, SGPC, Sikh religious law, Kuldip Singh Gargajj, Punjab Assembly, sacrilege law amendments, Sikh vocabulary dispute, Punjab politics, Guru Granth Sahib Act, Indian express news, AAP newsThe Akal Takht said it would sent the detailed written objections and technical suggestions through Punjab Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan. Express Photo
Make us preferred source on Google

The Akal Takht Monday gave the Punjab Government a month to amend the anti-sacrilege law, after ministers and legislators across party lines agreed to revise provisions the Sikh temporal authority said encroached on matters of religious doctrine and governance.

Last week, the Akal Takht had summoned all 78 Sikh MLAs and nine Sikh ministers, asking them to appear before it in connection with The Jagat Jyot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Act, 2026, which it said had been notified by the Punjab Government “without consultation or consent from Sri Akal Takht Sahib, the SGPC and the Guru Khalsa Panth”.

Also Read | Akal Takht summons Punjab’s Sikh ministers, MLAs: Why the institution wields such influence

“We will give you our objections in writing; call your House and remove those objections,” Akal Takht Jathedar Kuldip Singh Gargajj told the legislators during the proceedings.

Gurgajj, Takht Damdma Sahib Jathedar Tek Singh, head priest of the Golden Temple, Baljeet Singh, and Keval Singh and Mangal Singh, priests on the five-member Akal Takht panel, presided over the meeting.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s Amritsar South MLA Inderbir Singh Nijjar said the government is ready to make any amendment if needed.

‘Don’t have the right to decide Sikh vocabulary’

After an hour and a half, Gargajj and the ministers and MLAs agreed that while deliberate desecration must be punished, the legislature had gone too far in defining religious vocabulary, custodial roles and registry mechanisms — matters, the Takht argued, that belong to Sikh institutions such as SGPC and the Takhts.

“We have no objection to punishment — if someone is guilty, give punishment. But you do not have the right to decide on Sikh vocabulary. Sikh vocabulary will be decided by the Akal Takht and the Panth,” Gargajj said.

Story continues below this ad

He warned that historical terms such as bir cannot be unilaterally replaced by words like saroop without Panthic consent, and demanded that the Assembly not “substitute its judgment” on the Sikh code of conduct.

A central focus of the hearing was the Act’s definition of “custodian” and the creation of a central register of saroops with unique identification numbers.

Also Read | Why CM Bhagwant Mann is fighting his biggest political battle alone

Gargajj pressed for precise remedies and demanded that damaged saroops be treated not as private property but as sacred objects. “After an incident where a saroop is damaged, it should go to the nearest gurdwara,” he said.

He also warned that posting registry details online could expose private homes and gurdwaras to scrutiny and potential penal action. “If you put unique numbers and put records on a website, everyone will know where each saroop is kept. Who will be held responsible if something goes wrong?” Gargajj asked.

Story continues below this ad

The jathedar acknowledged the need for firm action against deliberate offenders and for protective measures at gurdwaras, including 24‑hour sevadaar duty where required.

He also reiterated that religious definitions, custodial rights, and rules based on the Sikh code of conduct must be determined by the Panth. “Gurmat must decide these questions; the Assembly cannot substitute its judgment,” he said.

What the MLAs said

According to most of the MLAs, they had received the Bill on short notice and had little time to study a law with “serious consequences.”

“The Cabinet approved it on April 11, it was posted on the website late on April 12, and we received it on April 13,” Congress MLA Tripat Rajinder Singh Bajwa told the jathedar.

Story continues below this ad

Several other legislators, including AAP MLAs Jagrup Singh Gill and Kulwant Singh, also said they had not read the full draft before approving it.

SAD(B) MLA Ganeev Kaur said she had not attended the Assembly on the day the Bill was passed because the Akal Takht had advised consultation with the Takht and the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC).

Also Read | As Akal Takht summons Sikh MLAs over anti-sacrilege law, AAP legislators restive

Congress MLA and former minister Sukhpal Singh Khaira accused the government of secrecy and haste.

Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa urged that the select committee’s report be tabled and discussed in the House before any further action on the amended Bill. “The committee recorded many views over nine months. Please present that report before proceeding,” he said.

Story continues below this ad

Akali Dal (Warris Punjab De)’s Manpreet Singh Ayali said the intent of the law may be sound, but it should not be left open to misuse.

The Akal Takht said it would send its detailed written objections and technical suggestions through the Punjab Assembly Speaker, Kultar Singh Sandhwan.

After the meeting, Sandhwan said the discussion had been “long” and “meaningful,” adding that the matter would now be taken up by the government for reconsideration. He stressed that the Akal Takht is a “very sacred throne” and said its dignity, along with the institution’s honour, must be respected.

Minister Harpal Cheema said the government would hold deliberations once it received the Akal Takht’s written amendments and that a decision would be taken within a month.

Story continues below this ad

Here’s the list of amendments and changes the Akal Takht demanded:

1. Remove the replacement of the word “bir” with “saroop” wherever it appears in the Act

2. Stop the legislature from defining Sikh religious vocabulary, and leave such decisions to the Akal Takht and the Panth

3. Delete or redraft the Bill’s definition of “custodian”

4. Remove the clause that makes custodians responsible

5. Rework the central register of saroops so it does not expose where sacred copies are kept or put devotees’ details on public record

Story continues below this ad

6. Drop or narrow the unique identification number system for saroops, because the jathedar said it is a Panthic matter, not a legislative one.

7. Clarify that a damaged or accidentally affected saroop should be taken to the nearest gurdwara and not treated as private property

8. Add a clearer provision against deliberate or staged sacrilege by dera, sect or cult groups and their supporters

9. Ensure that anyone who shelters or protects a deliberate offender can also be prosecuted

Story continues below this ad

10. Remove vague phrases that can criminalise ordinary mistakes, accidental incidents, or unclear speech

11. Table the Select Committee’s report in the House before pushing the amendment further

12. Hold the law in abeyance until the Akal Takht and SGPC objections are addressed.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Kamaldeep Singh Brar
Kamaldeep Singh Brar

Kamaldeep Singh Brar is a Principal Correspondent at The Indian Express, primarily covering Amritsar and the Majha region of Punjab. He is one of the publication's key reporters for stories involving the Akal Takht, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), and the sensitive socio-political issues of the border districts. Core Beats & Specializations Religious & Panthic Affairs: He has deep expertise in the internal workings of the Akal Takht and SGPC, frequently reporting on religious sentences (Tankhah), Panthic politics, and the influence of Sikh institutions. National Security & Crime: His reporting covers cross-border drug smuggling, drone activities from Pakistan, and the activities of radical groups. Regional Politics: He is the primary correspondent for the Majha belt, covering elections and political shifts in Amritsar, Tarn Taran, and Gurdaspur. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His work in late 2025 has been centered on judicial developments, local body elections, and religious controversies: 1. Religious Politics & Akal Takht "Akal Takht pronounces religious sentences against former Jathedar Giani Gurbachan Singh" (Dec 8, 2025): Covering the historic decision to hold the former Jathedar guilty for granting a pardon to Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim in 2015. "YouTube suspends SGPC’s channel for a week over video on 1984 Army action" (Nov 20, 2025): Reporting on the digital friction between global tech platforms and Sikh religious bodies. "As AAP govt grants Amritsar holy tag, a look at its fraught demand" (Nov 28, 2025): An analytical piece on the long-standing demand for declaring Amritsar a "holy city" and its political implications. 2. Crime & National Security "Mostly Khalistanis on Amritpal’s hit list: Punjab govt to High Court" (Dec 16, 2025): Reporting on the state government's claims regarding jailed MP Amritpal Singh orchestrating activity from prison. "Punjab man with links to Pakistan’s ISI handlers killed in encounter" (Nov 20, 2025): Detailing a police operation in Amritsar involving "newly refurbished" firearms likely sent from across the border. "15 schools in Amritsar get bomb threat emails; police launch probe" (Dec 12, 2025): Covering the panic and police response to mass threats against educational institutions. 3. Political Analysis & Elections "AAP wins 12 of 15 zones in SAD stronghold Majitha" (Dec 19, 2025): Highlighting a significant shift in the 2025 rural elections where the Akali Dal lost its grip on a traditional fortress. "Tarn Taran bypoll: woman faces threats after complaining to CM Mann about drug menace" (Nov 9, 2025): A ground report on the personal risks faced by citizens speaking out against the illegal drug trade in border villages. "AAP wins Tarn Taran bypoll, but SAD finds silver lining" (Nov 14, 2025): Analyzing the 2025 assembly by-election results and the surprising performance of Independents backed by radical factions. 4. Human Interest "Two couples and a baby: Punjab drug addiction tragedy has new victims" (Nov 20, 2025): A tragic investigative piece about parents selling an infant to fund their addiction. "Kashmiri women artisans debut at Amritsar’s PITEX" (Dec 8, 2025): A feature on financial independence initiatives for rural women at the Punjab International Trade Expo. Signature Beat Kamaldeep is known for his nuanced understanding of border dynamics. His reporting often highlights the "drug crisis in the underprivileged localities" (like Muradpur in Tarn Taran, Nov 9, 2025), providing a voice to marginalized communities affected by addiction and administrative neglect. X (Twitter): @kamalsbrar ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Jun 29: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments