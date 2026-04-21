As Punjab notifies stringent anti-sacrilege law, AAP questions ‘SAD, SGPC silence’

The Punjab government on Monday notified the Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Act, 2026 — a stringent anti-sacrilege law that provides life imprisonment and a fine of up to Rs 25 lakh, for any act of ‘baedbi’ against the Guru Granth Sahib.

The notification, in the official gazette, came after Governor Gulab Chand Kataria on April 17 gave his assent to the Bill that was unanimously passed by the Punjab Vidhan Sabha during a special session on April 13.

With the entire process, from tabling of the Bill and its passage, to Gubernatorial assent and notification being completed in eight days, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party said it reflects “the strong political will of the government”.

“This reflects the firm commitment of the Bhagwant Mann government to uphold the supreme honour and dignity of Guru Sahib. Those involved in any act of sacrilege or dishonouring Guru Sahib will face the strictest consequences,” Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said.

The new law amends the Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar Act, 2008.

It provides for a minimum imprisonment of seven years, extendable up to 20 years, along with a fine ranging from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 10 lakh along with a fine of Rs 2 lakh to Rs 10 lakh for desecration. It further provides for a minimum of 10 years of imprisonment, extendable up to life imprisonment, along with a fine of Rs 5 lakh which may extend to Rs 25 lakh for sacrilege carried out as part of a conspiracy to disturb communal harmony. It makes offences non-bailable and cognisable. The new law also introduces the term “Saroop” instead of “Bir”, mandates a centralised register of all Saroops pribted by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) with unique identification numbers, and defines sacrilege in clear terms, covering physical damage as well as spoken, written or electronic acts that hurt religious sentiments.

Following its notification, awareness campaigns are likely to be rolled out soon to help stakeholders, including gurdwara managements, custodians and the public understand the new provisions clearly.

Story continues below this ad

While announcing the notification, AAP spokesperson Baltej Pannu targetted Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and its president Sukhbir Singh Badal questioning their silence on the new law.

“While the AAP-led government has fulfilled its commitment by bringing a strict law to prevent ‘beadbi’, those who earlier politicised such sensitive issues are now choosing to remain silent. This silence is politically telling,” said Pannu.

He said, when the AAP government announced its intention to introduce a stringent law against ‘beadbi’, opposition parties dismissed it as political rhetoric. “They said, ‘bring the law, then we will see’. Today, the law has come into force, and those very people have gone quiet,” said Pannu.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had introduced the Bill during a special session of the Vidhan Sabha on April 13. The opposition parties, including Congress, SAD, BJP and BSP, supported it without any dissent and the House passed the Bill unanimously.

Story continues below this ad

Pannu, however, said that even though the Bill was passed, the “doubts were repeatedly raised by Opposition leaders” that the Governor would not approve it or that it would be stalled for Presidential assent. “Contrary to all such claims, the Governor signed the Bill promptly, and it has now officially become law. The notification has also been issued, and the law is fully implemented in Punjab.”

Taking aim at previous governments, he said, “Both the Akali-BJP regime and the Congress dispensation under Captain Amarinder Singh failed to enact effective legislation on beadbi by bringing Bills that were never intended to become law. They ensured the issue remained alive for political gains. Some people baked their political rotis on this issue and wanted it to continue”.

Referring to past incidents, he added, “Be it 2015, 1986 in Nakodar, or 1978, everyone knows who was in power and how they failed to take decisive action. During the 2015 beadbi incidents, despite repeated provocations and threats, the then government failed to act effectively. Posters with offensive language appeared for months, yet no concrete action was taken.”

Pannu also criticised the handling of investigations by previous regimes, saying reports of commissions like the Justice Zora Singh Commission and the Justice Ranjit Singh Commission were neglected. He added that serious findings were trivialised and copies were distributed publicly at throwaway prices.

Story continues below this ad

He said, “Even after the law has been enacted, neither the SAD nor its leadership has issued any official statement supporting or opposing it. Sukhbir Singh Badal’s silence shows that he is more focused on protecting personal and political interests rather than standing firmly for Punjab and its religious sentiments. The silence of SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami is equally concerning. The absence of a press interaction after the SGPC meeting reflects political pressure and lack of clarity.”

He said , “The lone Akali Dal MLA did not even attend the special Assembly session where the Bill was passed. This will be recorded in history, who stood for protecting the sanctity of Guru Granth Sahib and who chose to stay absent.”