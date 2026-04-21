As Punjab notifies stringent anti-sacrilege law, AAP questions ‘SAD, SGPC silence’

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had introduced the Bill during a special session of the Vidhan Sabha on April 13.

Written by: Kanchan Vasdev
5 min readChandigarhUpdated: Apr 21, 2026 08:35 AM IST
bhagwant mannChief Minister Bhagwant Mann had introduced the Bill during a special session of the Vidhan Sabha on April 13. (Source: X/ @BhagwantMann)
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The Punjab government on Monday notified the Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Act, 2026 — a stringent anti-sacrilege law that provides life imprisonment and a fine of up to Rs 25 lakh, for any act of ‘baedbi’ against the Guru Granth Sahib.

The notification, in the official gazette, came after Governor Gulab Chand Kataria on April 17 gave his assent to the Bill that was unanimously passed by the Punjab Vidhan Sabha during a special session on April 13.

With the entire process, from tabling of the Bill and its passage, to Gubernatorial assent and notification being completed in eight days, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party said it reflects “the strong political will of the government”.

“This reflects the firm commitment of the Bhagwant Mann government to uphold the supreme honour and dignity of Guru Sahib. Those involved in any act of sacrilege or dishonouring Guru Sahib will face the strictest consequences,” Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said.

The new law amends the Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar Act, 2008.

It provides for a minimum imprisonment of seven years, extendable up to 20 years, along with a fine ranging from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 10 lakh along with a fine of Rs 2 lakh to Rs 10 lakh for desecration. It further provides for a minimum of 10 years of imprisonment, extendable up to life imprisonment, along with a fine of Rs 5 lakh which may extend to Rs 25 lakh for sacrilege carried out as part of a conspiracy to disturb communal harmony. It makes offences non-bailable and cognisable. The new law also introduces the term “Saroop” instead of “Bir”, mandates a centralised register of all Saroops pribted by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) with unique identification numbers, and defines sacrilege in clear terms, covering physical damage as well as spoken, written or electronic acts that hurt religious sentiments.

Following its notification, awareness campaigns are likely to be rolled out soon to help stakeholders, including gurdwara managements, custodians and the public understand the new provisions clearly.

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While announcing the notification, AAP spokesperson Baltej Pannu targetted Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and its president Sukhbir Singh Badal questioning their silence on the new law.

“While the AAP-led government has fulfilled its commitment by bringing a strict law to prevent ‘beadbi’, those who earlier politicised such sensitive issues are now choosing to remain silent. This silence is politically telling,” said Pannu.

He said, when the AAP government announced its intention to introduce a stringent law against ‘beadbi’, opposition parties dismissed it as political rhetoric. “They said, ‘bring the law, then we will see’. Today, the law has come into force, and those very people have gone quiet,” said Pannu.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had introduced the Bill during a special session of the Vidhan Sabha on April 13. The opposition parties, including Congress, SAD, BJP and BSP, supported it without any dissent and the House passed the Bill unanimously.

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Pannu, however, said that even though the Bill was passed, the “doubts were repeatedly raised by Opposition leaders” that the Governor would not approve it or that it would be stalled for Presidential assent. “Contrary to all such claims, the Governor signed the Bill promptly, and it has now officially become law. The notification has also been issued, and the law is fully implemented in Punjab.”

Taking aim at previous governments, he said, “Both the Akali-BJP regime and the Congress dispensation under Captain Amarinder Singh failed to enact effective legislation on beadbi by bringing Bills that were never intended to become law. They ensured the issue remained alive for political gains. Some people baked their political rotis on this issue and wanted it to continue”.

Referring to past incidents, he added, “Be it 2015, 1986 in Nakodar, or 1978, everyone knows who was in power and how they failed to take decisive action. During the 2015 beadbi incidents, despite repeated provocations and threats, the then government failed to act effectively. Posters with offensive language appeared for months, yet no concrete action was taken.”

Pannu also criticised the handling of investigations by previous regimes, saying reports of commissions like the Justice Zora Singh Commission and the Justice Ranjit Singh Commission were neglected. He added that serious findings were trivialised and copies were distributed publicly at throwaway prices.

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He said, “Even after the law has been enacted, neither the SAD nor its leadership has issued any official statement supporting or opposing it. Sukhbir Singh Badal’s silence shows that he is more focused on protecting personal and political interests rather than standing firmly for Punjab and its religious sentiments. The silence of SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami is equally concerning. The absence of a press interaction after the SGPC meeting reflects political pressure and lack of clarity.”

He said , “The lone Akali Dal MLA did not even attend the special Assembly session where the Bill was passed. This will be recorded in history, who stood for protecting the sanctity of Guru Granth Sahib and who chose to stay absent.”

Kanchan Vasdev
Kanchan Vasdev

Kanchan Vasdev is a Senior Assistant Editor in The Indian Express’ Punjab bureau. She is a highly experienced journalist with 22 years of expertise covering high-stakes politics, governance, and social issues in Northern India. Professional Background Role: Primary reporter covering the Punjab Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), government policies, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leadership in the state. Experience: She previously worked with The Tribune and has played a key role in launching various city editions. Special Projects: Abandoned Brides: Authored a monograph on brides abandoned by NRIs as part of the Prabha Dutt Memorial Fellowship. Environment: Worked as a Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) fellow, focusing on the pollution levels in the Satluj river. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent reporting focuses on the legislative strategies and political maneuvers of the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government: 1. Legislative & Governance Standoffs "Punjab govt advances special Assembly session to pass resolution against VB-G RAM G Bill" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the state's move to block the Centre's "Viksit Bharat" mission, which the state claims will undermine MGNREGA. "Punjab govt doubles down on special sessions, sixth in January" (Dec 19, 2025): Detailing the AAP government's use of special sessions as a legislative tool amid tensions with the Governor. "Punjab asks 'VIP teachers' working near Chandigarh to go back to border districts" (Dec 16, 2025): Reporting on CM Mann's move to end the practice of influential teachers avoiding postings in remote areas. 2. Political Analysis & Rural Polls "Punjab rural polls: Why Akalis are likened to dinosaurs in Punjab" (Dec 19, 2025): Analyzing CM Bhagwant Mann's rhetoric against the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) following local body elections. "AAP claims win in 78% Punjab zila parishads as counting continues" (Dec 18, 2025): Breaking down the results of the 2025 rural elections. "Rahul Gandhi and Sidhu alike, says Bhagwant Mann" (Dec 13, 2025): Covering the CM's critique of the Congress leadership. 3. Law Enforcement & Bureaucracy "Suspended Punjab IPS officer Ravjot Kaur Grewal awaits reinstatement" (Dec 10, 2025): Investigative reporting on the bureaucratic red tape involving the Election Commission and the state government. "Punjab declines to give parole to Amritpal Singh" (Nov 27, 2025): Detailing the state government's refusal to grant parole to the radical preacher and sitting MP. 4. Welfare & Economy "Punjab government's plan to add more freebies to 'atta-dal' scheme hits funds roadblock" (Dec 4, 2024): An analysis of the fiscal challenges facing the state's flagship food security program. "Mann leads Punjab delegation to Japan and South Korea for investor outreach" (Dec 2, 2025). Signature Beat Kanchan Vasdev is known for her insider access to Punjab's political executive. Her writing provides deep insights into how state policies are formulated and the friction points between the state government and central authorities. Her dual expertise in environment and law allows her to report on complex issues like the "Farmhouse Policy" (Dec 18, 2025) and river pollution with a unique policy-oriented lens. X (Twitter): @kanchan99 ... Read More

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