DGP inaugurates state-of-the-art Anti-Narcotics Task Force Range Office in Jalandhar

In a bid towards strengthening Punjab’s fight against narcotics under the ‘Yuddh Nasheyan Viruddh’ (war against drugs), Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav on Thursday inaugurated the newly constructed ultra-modern Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) Jalandhar Range office at Police Lines.
The campaign, launched under the directions of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, aims to eradicate the drug menace from the state through sustained enforcement and technological advancement.
The newly built ANTF office, constructed at a cost of Rs 1.60 crore and spread across approximately 9,000 square feet, is designed to enhance operational efficiency and expand the force’s capacity to tackle drug trafficking networks.
The facility includes dedicated offices for gazetted officers, cabins for investigating officers and support staff, a Reader’s room, and a modern conference hall to facilitate coordinated operations.
Yadav said the facility is equipped with cutting-edge tools to target major drug traffickers and dismantle international narcotics syndicates operating in Punjab. The specialised unit features mobile and computer forensic tools, advanced data analysis systems, forensic data extraction and decryption capabilities, as well as equipment for technical interception and cryptocurrency tracking.
“Recognising the critical need for technological upgradation in drug enforcement, we have not only strengthened infrastructure but also deployed a dedicated team of well-trained technical personnel to ensure effective and professional utilisation of these advanced systems,” the DGP stated.
Further enhancing technical capabilities, the ANTF has integrated Punjab Artificial Intelligence System (PAIS 2.0), which now includes voice analysis features. The system maintains a database of over 70,000 criminal voice samples, significantly strengthening investigative capabilities and intelligence gathering.
Sharing the achievements of the ongoing anti-drug drive, Yadav revealed that since March 1, 2025, Punjab Police has registered 35,133 FIRs and arrested 50,238 drug smugglers across the state.
The seizures made during the campaign include: 2,229-kg heroin, 667-kg opium, 28 tonnes of poppy husk, 68-kg charas,783-kg ganja, 29-kg ICE, 4-kg cocaine, 48.64 lakh intoxicant pills/tablets, and Rs 16.68 crore in drug money
He also urged citizens to share drug-related information confidentially via the Safe Punjab Chatbot at 97791-00200.
