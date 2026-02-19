DGP inaugurates state-of-the-art Anti-Narcotics Task Force Range Office in Jalandhar

In a bid towards strengthening Punjab’s fight against narcotics under the ‘Yuddh Nasheyan Viruddh’ (war against drugs), Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav on Thursday inaugurated the newly constructed ultra-modern Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) Jalandhar Range office at Police Lines.

The campaign, launched under the directions of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, aims to eradicate the drug menace from the state through sustained enforcement and technological advancement.

The newly built ANTF office. (Credits: X/ @DGPPunjabPolice) The newly built ANTF office. (Credits: X/ @DGPPunjabPolice)

State-of-the-art facility to boost anti-drug operations

The newly built ANTF office, constructed at a cost of Rs 1.60 crore and spread across approximately 9,000 square feet, is designed to enhance operational efficiency and expand the force’s capacity to tackle drug trafficking networks.