Punjab: Anti-drug STF chief Harpreet Singh Sidhu gets additional charge as ADGP (Jails)

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab on Friday posted 1992 batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Harpreet Singh Sidhu as the additional director general of police (ADGP) of the prisons department. Sidhu, who is also the chief of the anti-drug Special Task Force, would hold the additional charge of ADGP (Jails).

1993-batch IPS officer Varinder Kumar, who was the ADGP (Jails), was on Tuesday transferred as chief director of Punjab Vigilance Bureau, replacing same batch officer Ishwar Singh, who has been transferred as ADGP (Law and Order).

Recently, the government had stripped Dr Naresh Arora of his charge of ADGP (Law and Order).

Sidhu was on deputation with the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) where he was commanding units engaged in anti-Naxal operations in Chhattisgarh. He joined the anti-drug force after premature repatriation from central deputation, which otherwise was to end in June 2018.

The STF was constituted soon after the formation of the Congress government in March 2017. In the run up to the polls, former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh had vowed to crack down on drugs and combat the menace in four weeks.

Sidhu was removed as STF chief in September 2018 and posted as special principal secretary to the chief minister amid reports of friction between him and then DGP Suresh Arora. Sidhu was again posted back as STF chief in July 2019.

Sidhu was on study leave (ex-India) for around six months and returned from the United States in June last year. He was posted back as STF head in July last year, relieving 1994-batch IPS officer B Chandra Sekhar from the additional charge assigned to him. ADGP Sekhar was given the charge on December 12, 2020, during the tenure of study/earned leave of Sidhu.