Anti-drug activist killing: Father invites Amit Shah home as Punjab government weighs concessions to end standoff

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After first formal talks, Punjab official refers to Jhota as 'martyr'; action committee adamant on demands including CM, DGP’s resignation and CBI probe.

Written by: Kamaldeep Singh Brar, Kanchan Vasdev
6 min readChandigarh, MansaOct 20, 2026 05:30 AM IST
Father invites Shah as Punjab govt weighs concessions to end standoffKisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee members and supporters stage a protest outside the residence of Punjab Cabinet Minister Harbhajan Singh against the killing of Parvinder Singh Jhota, in Amritsar on Monday. (ANI)
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The family of slain anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota Monday said it will meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his visit to Mansa on Tuesday and demand a CBI probe, even as the first formal meeting between the action committee formed over the murder and the Punjab government failed to break the deadlock over his cremation.

A medical store owner allegedly shot dead Jhota in Mansa on October 13 after the activist questioned him for selling addictive drugs to an elderly man. Ashwani Kumar, the store owner, was later from Rajasthan’s Salasar.

Jhota’s father, Bhim Singh, a retired ex-serviceman, said that he wants Shah to visit his house instead of going to the protest site where they a dharna is going on for the last six days demanding resignation of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and DGP Gaurav Yadav, and a CBI probe into the killing.

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“I request Amit Shah ji that a CBI probe should be ordered as soon as possible. He should meet the family personally. He can ensure justice for us,” said Bhim Singh.

Read | ‘Punjab always first’: Artists unite to demand justice after anti-drug activist’s murder

He said he respects the minister. “If he (Shah) is opposed, I am opposed,” he further said,, adding “If anyone protests against the home minister, then it will be a disgrace to us”.

Bhim Singh’s decision to meet Shah comes despite the action committee’s opposition to the visit. Shah is scheduled to meet the families of anti-drug campaigners who allegedly lost their lives in Sangrur, Mansa and Gurdaspur.

In a video message, Bhim Singh said some people associated with the agitation had misled him and taken decisions without giving him complete information. “Getting justice for my son is the priority. No political leader coming on this issue should be opposed, and all leaders visiting the protest site should be welcomed,” he said.

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Meanwhile, a 27-member delegation of the action committee, led by Jhota’s wife, Manpreet Kaur, and including Bhim Singh, met a high-level team of government officials and police officers. The meeting, which lasted around one-and-a-half hours, was the first formal engagement between the government and the committee since Jhota’s death.

Manpreet submitted a written charter of demands to the government team that included Special Secretary Apneet Riyat, Divisional Commissioner Kanwalpreet Kaur Brar, Mansa Deputy Commissioner Navjot Kaur, DIG Bathinda Range Harjeet Singh, SSP Mansa Vaibhav Chaudhary and AIG Counter Intelligence Avneet Kaur Sidhu.

Addressing the media after the meeting, Riyat said the administration had prioritised hearing the family’s grievances before discussing its own proposals.

“Today, more than our own proposals, it was important for us to listen to the family, because this was the very first formal meeting with them and the action committee,” she said.

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The demands include resignations of CM Mann and DGP Yadav, action against police and health department officials, dedicating the Khalsa School, where Jhota used to play cricket, to him, associating the upcoming trauma centre in Mansa with his memory, installing his statue at a stadium and providing proper treatment and compensation to those injured in the incident.

Riyat said the demands had been discussed and the administration would give the family a concrete response after further consultations with the government. Referring to Jhota as a “martyr”, she said he had lost his life for an important cause and deserved that recognition. She said the family too desires an early cremation.

Sources said the government had prepared a proposal to offer Rs 10 lakh each to those injured in the incident and a government job to Bhim Singh. It is also considering transferring the investigation to a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by IPS officer Amit Prasad.

The government is understood to be willing to accept seven of the committee’s nine demands but is reluctant to agree to a CBI probe or the resignations of Mann and Yadav.

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However, Guriqbal Singh Mahal, a member of the action committee who attended the meeting, said the delegation had reiterated its principal demands. “We demanded that the CM and DGP must resign and the probe should be handed over to the CBI,” he said.

Earlier, the government had assigned Sardulgarh MLA Gurpreet Singh Banawali to hold back-channel discussions in an attempt to resolve the impasse.

The family and the action committee have refused to cremate Jhota until their demands are addressed. The standoff has put the AAP government under pressure over law and order and its anti-drug campaign, with opposition parties questioning the administration’s response to the killing of an activist who had campaigned against drug trafficking.

As part of the agitation, the action committee had called for the delivery of “Lahnat Letters” (shame letters) to AAP legislators and ministers over their alleged silence on the murder. Protesters staged demonstrations outside the residences of the Cabinet ministers and ruling party MLAs across Punjab from noon to 3 pm.

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In Mansa, notices were pasted outside the residences of three AAP legislators — Vijay Singla, Gurpreet Singh Banawali and Principal Budh Ram. Addressing protesters, former MLA Comrade Hardev Arshi, Darshan Jatana and Bhana Sidhu questioned the representatives’ response to the drug problem and demanded accountability for the killing.

Farmers’ and labour unions joined the protests, with parties other than the AAP participating in the agitation. A heated exchange was also reported between Lakha Sidhana and Shiromani Akali Dal leaders during a joint protest in Maur in Bathinda district.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Kamaldeep Singh Brar
Kamaldeep Singh Brar

Kamaldeep Singh Brar is a Principal Correspondent at The Indian Express, primarily covering Amritsar and the Majha region of Punjab. He is one of the publication's key reporters for stories involving the Akal Takht, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), and the sensitive socio-political issues of the border districts. Core Beats & Specializations Religious & Panthic Affairs: He has deep expertise in the internal workings of the Akal Takht and SGPC, frequently reporting on religious sentences (Tankhah), Panthic politics, and the influence of Sikh institutions. National Security & Crime: His reporting covers cross-border drug smuggling, drone activities from Pakistan, and the activities of radical groups. Regional Politics: He is the primary correspondent for the Majha belt, covering elections and political shifts in Amritsar, Tarn Taran, and Gurdaspur. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His work in late 2025 has been centered on judicial developments, local body elections, and religious controversies: 1. Religious Politics & Akal Takht "Akal Takht pronounces religious sentences against former Jathedar Giani Gurbachan Singh" (Dec 8, 2025): Covering the historic decision to hold the former Jathedar guilty for granting a pardon to Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim in 2015. "YouTube suspends SGPC’s channel for a week over video on 1984 Army action" (Nov 20, 2025): Reporting on the digital friction between global tech platforms and Sikh religious bodies. "As AAP govt grants Amritsar holy tag, a look at its fraught demand" (Nov 28, 2025): An analytical piece on the long-standing demand for declaring Amritsar a "holy city" and its political implications. 2. Crime & National Security "Mostly Khalistanis on Amritpal’s hit list: Punjab govt to High Court" (Dec 16, 2025): Reporting on the state government's claims regarding jailed MP Amritpal Singh orchestrating activity from prison. "Punjab man with links to Pakistan’s ISI handlers killed in encounter" (Nov 20, 2025): Detailing a police operation in Amritsar involving "newly refurbished" firearms likely sent from across the border. "15 schools in Amritsar get bomb threat emails; police launch probe" (Dec 12, 2025): Covering the panic and police response to mass threats against educational institutions. 3. Political Analysis & Elections "AAP wins 12 of 15 zones in SAD stronghold Majitha" (Dec 19, 2025): Highlighting a significant shift in the 2025 rural elections where the Akali Dal lost its grip on a traditional fortress. "Tarn Taran bypoll: woman faces threats after complaining to CM Mann about drug menace" (Nov 9, 2025): A ground report on the personal risks faced by citizens speaking out against the illegal drug trade in border villages. "AAP wins Tarn Taran bypoll, but SAD finds silver lining" (Nov 14, 2025): Analyzing the 2025 assembly by-election results and the surprising performance of Independents backed by radical factions. 4. Human Interest "Two couples and a baby: Punjab drug addiction tragedy has new victims" (Nov 20, 2025): A tragic investigative piece about parents selling an infant to fund their addiction. "Kashmiri women artisans debut at Amritsar’s PITEX" (Dec 8, 2025): A feature on financial independence initiatives for rural women at the Punjab International Trade Expo. Signature Beat Kamaldeep is known for his nuanced understanding of border dynamics. His reporting often highlights the "drug crisis in the underprivileged localities" (like Muradpur in Tarn Taran, Nov 9, 2025), providing a voice to marginalized communities affected by addiction and administrative neglect. X (Twitter): @kamalsbrar ... Read More

Kanchan Vasdev
Kanchan Vasdev

Kanchan Vasdev is a Senior Assistant Editor in The Indian Express’ Punjab bureau. She is a highly experienced journalist with 22 years of expertise covering high-stakes politics, governance, and social issues in Northern India. Professional Background Role: Primary reporter covering the Punjab Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), government policies, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leadership in the state. Experience: She previously worked with The Tribune and has played a key role in launching various city editions. Special Projects: Abandoned Brides: Authored a monograph on brides abandoned by NRIs as part of the Prabha Dutt Memorial Fellowship. Environment: Worked as a Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) fellow, focusing on the pollution levels in the Satluj river. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent reporting focuses on the legislative strategies and political maneuvers of the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government: 1. Legislative & Governance Standoffs "Punjab govt advances special Assembly session to pass resolution against VB-G RAM G Bill" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the state's move to block the Centre's "Viksit Bharat" mission, which the state claims will undermine MGNREGA. "Punjab govt doubles down on special sessions, sixth in January" (Dec 19, 2025): Detailing the AAP government's use of special sessions as a legislative tool amid tensions with the Governor. "Punjab asks 'VIP teachers' working near Chandigarh to go back to border districts" (Dec 16, 2025): Reporting on CM Mann's move to end the practice of influential teachers avoiding postings in remote areas. 2. Political Analysis & Rural Polls "Punjab rural polls: Why Akalis are likened to dinosaurs in Punjab" (Dec 19, 2025): Analyzing CM Bhagwant Mann's rhetoric against the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) following local body elections. "AAP claims win in 78% Punjab zila parishads as counting continues" (Dec 18, 2025): Breaking down the results of the 2025 rural elections. "Rahul Gandhi and Sidhu alike, says Bhagwant Mann" (Dec 13, 2025): Covering the CM's critique of the Congress leadership. 3. Law Enforcement & Bureaucracy "Suspended Punjab IPS officer Ravjot Kaur Grewal awaits reinstatement" (Dec 10, 2025): Investigative reporting on the bureaucratic red tape involving the Election Commission and the state government. "Punjab declines to give parole to Amritpal Singh" (Nov 27, 2025): Detailing the state government's refusal to grant parole to the radical preacher and sitting MP. 4. Welfare & Economy "Punjab government's plan to add more freebies to 'atta-dal' scheme hits funds roadblock" (Dec 4, 2024): An analysis of the fiscal challenges facing the state's flagship food security program. "Mann leads Punjab delegation to Japan and South Korea for investor outreach" (Dec 2, 2025). Signature Beat Kanchan Vasdev is known for her insider access to Punjab's political executive. Her writing provides deep insights into how state policies are formulated and the friction points between the state government and central authorities. Her dual expertise in environment and law allows her to report on complex issues like the "Farmhouse Policy" (Dec 18, 2025) and river pollution with a unique policy-oriented lens. X (Twitter): @kanchan99 ... Read More

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