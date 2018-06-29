Punjab: Another suspected drug death

In yet another suspected case of death by drug overdose, a 30-year-old youth from village Khai Feme Ke in Ferozepur district died. (Representational) In yet another suspected case of death by drug overdose, a 30-year-old youth from village Khai Feme Ke in Ferozepur district died. (Representational)

In yet another suspected case of death by drug overdose, a 30-year-old youth from village Khai Feme Ke in Ferozepur district died Thursday morning. The deceased, Avtar Singh, is survived by wife Parminder Kaur and three minor children. The family cremated the body without autopsy being done.

While Kaur told mediapersons that Avtar used to take drugs, Gurdev Singh, ASI Ferozepur Sadar division, said, “We went to their house and spoke to the family. For the past four months, he had not been taking any drugs. He was sick because of some infection in his head. He was taking medicines from Fazilka hospital. The family did not tell us anything about his drugs history. Moreover, they did not even get the autopsy done.”

Meanwhile, in the case of death of 22-year-old Balwinder Singh in Kotkapura on June 23, the police have arrested one Moga-based Babbu who used to supply heroin to Balwinder. Balwinder’s family has refused to accept that their son was an addict. SHO Khem Chand Prashar said, “Balwinder tried to inject drug dose through injection on June 23 early morning and died on the spot. That morning, Babbu had come from Delhi after a month and Balwinder purchased two bits (worth Rs 600) from Babbu. He took shot of one bit and as he had taken it after a long time, it resulted in immediate death.”

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App