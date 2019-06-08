Punjab: Another INLD MLA jumps ship, joins BJP — third in 3 months

The beleaguered Indian National Lok Dal Friday suffered yet another setback after its Fatehabad MLA Balwan Singh Daulatpuria joined BJP, just over two months after two party legislators jumped ship and joined the saffron party.

In March, INLD MLAs Ranbir Gangwa and Kehar Singh had joined the BJP.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Gangwa confirmed that Daulatpuria has joined the BJP. When asked whether more INLD MLAs may join BJP in near future, Gangwa said that there always is a possibility of such things.

Media Adviser to the Chief Minister, Rajiv Jain said they will welcome the new entrants from other parties.

Requesting anonymity, a senior INLD leader said Daulatpuria was with Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday. Later in the evening, the CM addressed a function in Fatehabad where he honoured BJP workers for their contribution in party’s win in recent Lok Sabha polls.

With the latest desertion, the strength of INLD will reduce to 14 in 90-member Assembly. Four other INLD MLAs are already supported Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) formed by former MP Dushyant Chautala, but they have neither resigned from INLD nor from the Vidhan Sabha.

Amid desertions, INLD leader Abhay Chautala had resigned from the post of Leader of Opposition in Haryana Assembly in March this year. Haryana Assembly Speaker Kanwar Pal Gurjar had earlier told The Indian Express that the post will now be offered to Congress, which has 17 legislators in the Assembly. INLD had won 19 seats in 2014 state polls but two of its legislators had died later. The INLD has faced humiliating defeat in recent Lok Sabha polls.