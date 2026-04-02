Punjab diverts smartphones meant for Anganwadi workers to drug census enumerators

The Punjab government Wednesday decided to hand over the smartphones, procured for anganwadi workers, to the enumerators of drug and caste-based socioeconomic survey, it has been learnt.

The government had recently confirmed that it has procured 28,515 Samsung 5G smartphones for Rs 57 crore under a scheme funded by the Government of India. Sources in the Punjab government said that these phones were sent to at least five districts on Monday to be distributed among anganwadi workers. But later it was decided to pass these on to the enumerators.

“We need these phones for the 28,000 enumerators. They are doing an important task. After they are done with the census, these will go to Anganwadi workers,” said a functionary of AAP.