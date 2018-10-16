Punjab and Haryana High Court: Unless there’s efficient public transport, people will continue to use their vehicles’

The single bench also took a strong note of the parking contractor “allowing and even directing” people to park their vehicles on pedestrian paths at Sector 17. The single bench also took a strong note of the parking contractor “allowing and even directing” people to park their vehicles on pedestrian paths at Sector 17.

As the Chandigarh Administration abandoned its plan to introduce Metro rail, the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Monday took suo motu note of the state of public transport in the city and asked the authorities to submit details of the number of AC and non-AC buses plying in Chandigarh.

“They (Administration ) spent crores on (ascertaining) feasibility of the Metro; then one statement was made that Chandigarh doesn’t require it…,” observed Justice Amol Rattan Singh while hearing a suo motu case on traffic issues while expressing disapproval at the condition of public transport in the city. “Unless there is an efficient public transport, the people will continue to use their vehicles,” he said.

Though the court observed that the decision to cancel the Metro rail project was a policy decision of the government, the problem of parking spaces in the city was due to the lack of adequate public transport. The court also directed the concerned authorities to submit an affidavit detailing the status of the report prepared by Traffic Adviser Navdeep Asija, appointed by the High Court in a different case and apprise the court whether Asija’s report on traffic and parking spaces was even under the consideration of the authorities.

Court warns parking contractor

The single bench also took a strong note of the parking contractor “allowing and even directing” people to park their vehicles on pedestrian paths at Sector 17. While issuing a notice to the agency to which the parking space has been leased out by the Municipal Corporation, the court asked it to explain why the contract should not be canceled for the violation of traffic norms.

The court also said that though the contract on parking spaces was subject to the arbitration law in case of any violation of rules but it noted that it will not hesitate in directing cancellation of the contract if there is a violation of traffic rules. Directing the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation commissioner to file an affidavit on the number of vehicles allowed to be parked at Sector 17 and other such congested spaces, the court also asked the commissioner to place on record the notices issued to the agency for violations of the contract.

Why not fine cyclists also?

The single bench also directed the SSP Traffic and Transport Secretary to explain what provisions are being made for penalising cyclists, who despite the availability of dedicated cycle tracks use main roads. Raising the issue of lack of parking space for the cyclists, the court also asked the Transport Secretary to respond why adequate parking space was not being made available for them.

Traffic police receive appreciation

The single bench on Monday also noted that the measures being taken on traffic issues were in larger public interest and the officers should not take it to be an adversarial litigation. Regarding the efforts being made to improve cycle tracks and prevent their use by drivers of motor vehicles, the court noted that a “tremendous effort” has been made by the traffic police. A total of 23,240 people have been booked for wrong parking in the city since January and 13,720 have been booked for driving motor vehicles on cycle tracks.

The court, however, also noted that the long-term solution would be the installation of HD cameras which would focus on the number of the defaulting vehicle and its driver, with stringent action in the form of fine against the violator and impounding of the vehicle in case of a second offence.

Asking the traffic police to be considerate in the upcoming festive season, the court also directed it to take special steps in congested markets and areas in their vicinity to prevent jams.

Why not remove berms?

The single bench on Monday asked the UT Chief Architect to explain why the berms outside the houses and buildings be not removed to use the space right next to the wall to park vehicles. “At least, use them for practical purposes,” said the court. The bench, meanwhile, also ordered the traffic police to continue with its drive against traffic violations.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App