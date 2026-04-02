’13 bombs’ threat: Punjab and Haryana High Court targeted in AI-generated threat mail

Sources added that the bomb threat email appeared, prima facie, to have been translated into Hindi using an AI-based application.

Written by: Jagpreet Singh Sandhu
3 min readUpdated: Apr 2, 2026 03:13 PM IST
A bomb threat targeting the Punjab and Haryana High Court triggered a security alert in Chandigarh. (Express Photo)A bomb threat targeting the Punjab and Haryana High Court triggered a security alert in Chandigarh. (Express Photo)
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A day after two men hurled a “crude bomb” at the BJP’s Punjab office in Chandigarh, a major security alert was sounded in the city following a bomb threat email warning that “13 bombs” would explode on the premises of the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

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Sources said the high court authorities received the Hotmail email at around 6 am. According to police sources, the email was sent from an ID identified as “Sourav Biswas” to an official high court email account, with the subject line “Dravida Nadu Government-in-Exile”.

Police sources said the email’s content appeared to have been translated into Hindi using an AI-based application. The message contained a lengthy, structured write-up claiming to represent a so-called “government-in-exile” and associated groups, outlining their ideology and alleged objectives.

The email named certain organisations, such as TNLA and TNRT, and listed a range of allegations against central institutions, enforcement agencies, and political groups. It accused authorities of targeting minorities, misusing laws, and suppressing dissent. The sender of the email has also made claims about financial irregularities, alleged influence over media narratives, and even referenced narcotics networks in southern India involving influential entities, attempting to build a broader political context around the threat.

Following the alert, police teams, bomb disposal squads, and other security agencies were rushed to the High Court complex. The entire area was cordoned off, and an extensive search operation was launched. Entry and exit points were strictly monitored, with additional frisking and surveillance measures implemented.

Senior officials said multiple teams, including dog squads and forensic experts, were deployed to ensure no suspicious object was left unchecked. CCTV footage from the complex and surrounding areas is also being reviewed as part of the precautionary measures.

Police officers said that while the authenticity of the threat is yet to be confirmed, they are not taking any risks. A cyber investigation has also been initiated to trace the sender and determine the origin and credibility of the email.

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The city has witnessed similar incidents in the past. Recently, several schools received hoax bomb threat emails, while the District Court Complex was also targeted earlier. Even the High Court has previously received such threats, later found to be non-credible.

Jagpreet Singh Sandhu
Jagpreet Singh Sandhu

Jagpreet Singh Sandhu is a Senior Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in Chandigarh. He is a veteran reporter with over a decade of experience, specializing in legal, crime, and environmental reporting across the tri-city area (Chandigarh, Mohali, and Panchkula). Professional Background Core Beat: He primarily covers the Punjab and Haryana High Court, District Courts, CBI Courts, and Consumer Commissions. His legal reporting is known for breaking down complex judgments and tracking long-standing criminal cases. Environmental Reporting: Jagpreet has become a key voice in reporting on the deteriorating air quality and weather patterns in the Punjab-Haryana region. Crime & Technology: He frequently reports on cybercrime, digital arrest scams, and the intersection of technology and law enforcement, such as the development of citizen-centric policing apps. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His late 2025 coverage has focused on significant judicial verdicts, major financial scams, and public health concerns: 1. Legal & CBI Court Verdicts "12 years on, CBI court acquits Haryana judge, parents in wife’s death case" (Dec 17, 2025): Detailed coverage of the acquittal of a judicial officer in a high-profile dowry death case from 2013. "‘Wicked & evil mind’: Court gives man 30-year term for kidnapping, sexually assaulting 8-year-old" (Dec 16, 2025): A report on a stern judgment from a Chandigarh district court in a POCSO case. "Man acquitted in rape case after victim found ‘very happy’ in wedding reception" (Dec 9, 2025): Covering a unique legal observation regarding consensual relationships and age verification. 2. Investigative & Scams "CBI registers FIR in Rs 1.14-cr Patient Welfare Grant scam at PGIMER" (Dec 19, 2025): An exposé on how funds meant for poor patients were siphoned off through forged documents and a photocopy shop inside the PGIMER campus. "Month-long torture, Rs 85 lakh transfers: How ‘Innocence Certificate’ led to a ‘digital arrest’ of an elderly couple" (Dec 12, 2025): Detailing a sophisticated cyber fraud targeting senior citizens in Chandigarh. 3. Environment & Public Safety "Panchkula air turns ‘very poor’, fourth worst in country" (Dec 22, 2025): Reporting on the sudden spike in pollution levels in Panchkula compared to neighbouring cities. "Soon, you can snap that overspeeding car, and report to Chandigarh Police" (Dec 16, 2025): Breaking news on a new mobile application being developed to allow citizens to report traffic violations via geo-tagged photos. 4. Gangster Culture & Crime "City Beautiful in the crosshairs of gangsters" (Dec 14, 2025): A feature analysis of how Chandigarh has increasingly become a staging ground for extortion and rivalries between gangster modules. "Shooters wanted for Parry murder held by Delhi Police Special Cell" (Dec 18, 2025): Following the developments in a high-profile murder case in Chandigarh’s Sector 26. Signature Style Jagpreet is recognized for his tenacious follow-up on cold cases and his ability to report on courtroom drama with a focus on victim rights. His work often highlights administrative lapses, whether in the handling of patient welfare funds or the enforcement of environmental standards. ... Read More

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