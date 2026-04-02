’13 bombs’ threat: Punjab and Haryana High Court targeted in AI-generated threat mail

A day after two men hurled a “crude bomb” at the BJP’s Punjab office in Chandigarh, a major security alert was sounded in the city following a bomb threat email warning that “13 bombs” would explode on the premises of the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

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Sources said the high court authorities received the Hotmail email at around 6 am. According to police sources, the email was sent from an ID identified as “Sourav Biswas” to an official high court email account, with the subject line “Dravida Nadu Government-in-Exile”.

Police sources said the email’s content appeared to have been translated into Hindi using an AI-based application. The message contained a lengthy, structured write-up claiming to represent a so-called “government-in-exile” and associated groups, outlining their ideology and alleged objectives.