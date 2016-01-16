Punjab and Haryana High court sets 10-day deadline for Centre to respond to ensure operation of international flights from Chandigarh International Airport

Chandigarh International Airport Chandigarh International Airport

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Friday granted 10 days’ time to the Centre to respond to ensure operation of international flights from Chandigarh International Airport at the earliest.

The court asked the central government to file its reply to a public interest litigation filed by the Mohali Industries Association seeking directions to the authorities concerned to ensure operation of the international terminal of the Chandigarh International Airport.

When the case came up for hearing before the division bench headed by Justice SK Mittal on Friday, the Centre failed to file its reply to the court notice issued to it on December 24 last year.

However in its reply, the Punjab government informed the court that it had been taking up the case with the ministry of civil aviation to start international flights from the Chandigarh airport, and other issues regarding the airport before and after its inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year.

It was submitted that Punjab Chief Minister as well as the chief secretary had written letters to the central government authorities regarding the issue.

The Mohali Industries Association represents 485 large, medium and small scale industrial units located in Mohali and its surroundings. The petitioner association has submitted that the non-operation of the international airport is causing huge loss not only to the public exchequer, but also to the passenger services, business and industries in Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh.

It has been submitted that delay in operation of the international airport also poses a great loss to the potential foreign investment in the region.

The association submitted in the court that in 2007, keeping in mind the increase in international passenger and commercial freight traffic, the government authorities had proposed an international airport at Mohali at Rs 939 crore over an area of around 305 acres and consequently formed the Chandigarh International Airport Limited for executing this venture.

This project is also aimed at reducing the burden on Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi and to provide convenient mode of transportation for Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana.

The case would now come up for hearing on January 27.

