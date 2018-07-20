Punjab and Haryana High Court seeks info on all protectees in Punjab

Punjab government has been asked to submit the report till July 31. Punjab government has been asked to submit the report till July 31.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has sought from the Punjab government a complete list of all the persons in the state who are being provided security by the State Police and explain the reasons behind their security cover.

There are 2,411 protectees under the State Security Policy of 2013. Of them, 1,496 have the security under the positional security category while the rest have been provided security due to threat perception, according to a report submitted by the Additional IG (Security) Paramdip Singh Sandhu before the High Court.

The state has also been asked to submit details related to the expenditure being incurred by deputing an armed personal security officer with such protectees. The government has been asked to submit the report till July 31. The HC directive has come in a case filed by former AAP member Bhupinder Singh Gora, who is seeking directions from the HC for his security and has alleged that his security was withdrawn when the Congress came to power last year.

A PSO had been temporarily deputed with Gora in October last year during the pendency of his plea. In March, the court was informed by the state government that no security had been provided to Gora. The government in March had told the HC that it has reviewed the security of all the protectees.

