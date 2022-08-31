scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Aug 30, 2022

Punjab and Haryana High Court: Put on record steps taken to stop illegal mining in Chakki riverbed

As per reports, the railway bridge over river Chakki, which connects Pathankot with Joginder Nagar (Himachal Pradesh), was destroyed on August 20, 2022.

Collapsed portion of railway bridge over the Chakki river after flash flood triggered by heavy monsoon rains, in Dharamshala, Aug. 20, 2022. (PTI)

Taking note of reports of illegal mining in Chakki riverbed and the recent incident of railway bridge over river Chakki getting destroyed during floods due to illegal mining, the Punjab and Haryana High Court (HC) has directed authorities concerned to put on record steps being taken by Punjab to stop illegal mining near Chakki railway bridge.



Directions have been passed by division Bench of Chief Justice Ravi Shanker Jha and Justice Arun Palli after hearing a petition filed in 2012 seeking crackdown on illegal mining in Punjab. The public interest litigation (PIL) was filed by Gurbir Singh Pannu.

Earlier on Monday, the HC while hearing contentions of Army and BSF directed that “till further orders, all mining activities legal or illegal in and across Ravi river adjacent to international border with Pakistan shall remain stayed.”

The case is now adjourned for September 8, 2022.

