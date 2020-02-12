Punjab and Haryana High Court declines petition seeking directions for delivery boys’ safety

The Punjab and Haryana High Court Monday declined to entertain a petition seeking directions for the safety of the lives of delivery boys of Zomato and other such companies. (File) The Punjab and Haryana High Court Monday declined to entertain a petition seeking directions for the safety of the lives of delivery boys of Zomato and other such companies. (File)

THE PUNJAB and Haryana High Court Monday declined to entertain a petition seeking directions for the safety of the lives of delivery boys of Zomato and other such companies. The Court observed that those aggrieved will have “adequate remedies” regarding the concerns against their employers under law.

“We do not find any reason to entertain this Public Interest Litigation which is accordingly dismissed,” read a judgement passed by Justice Ravi Shanker Jha and Justice Arun Palli on Monday. The order was released Tuesday.

Advocate Hari Chand Arora in his PIL had apprised the Court that in the recent past there have been four road accidents in the city, in which the delivery boys, who were “in a hurry” to deliver food to the consumers, have lost their lives. The Court was told that the delivery boys are compelled to resort to speeding and overtaking on the roads.

The petition also questioned the lack of action on part of traffic authorities against “dangerous driving by delivery boys”. Four delivery boys have killed in separate road accidents across the Tricity in the last seven months, the petition said. In a legal notice issued earlier to the Chandigarh Administration and the governments of Punjab and Haryana, Arora had also sought directions that Zomato be retrained from its “Zomato On-Time or Free” feature in delivery.

Seeking directions that authorities be asked to take adequate steps for safety of the lives of the delivery boys, in the petition before the Court, Arora also said that the companies be asked to ensure that adequate compensation is given to the families of the workers or riders who have died over the last seven months.

However, the Court said that the issue raised by the petitioner is governed by the provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act and other provisions which relate to compensation, adding that the same can be taken up before the appropriate forum.

