Punjab and Haryana High Court: Justice Ramendra Jain appointed permanent judge by Centre

With two judges of the Punjab and Haryana High Court retiring this week, the Centre on Monday finally concurred with the recommendations of Supreme Court Collegium and appointed Justice Ramendra Jain as a permanent judge of the High Court.

Supreme Court Collegium on April 17 had reiterated its March 26 resolution for his appointment as a permanent judge of the High Court and asked the Centre to proceed “most expeditiously” on the proposal. However, the Centre had then only extended his term by six months instead of following the Collegium recommendation.

However, despite the appointment, the strength of the judges at the High Court will get reduced to 47 with the retirement of two judges this week. Besides Justice Bedi, Justice Jaspal Singh also retires this week. Also, Justice Surya Kant of the High Court was transferred to Himachal Pradesh High Court last week.

