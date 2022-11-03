scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 03, 2022

Punjab and Haryana High Court issues show-cause notice to Jhajjar SP

The high court had directed the SP to appear before it Wednesday but he failed to do so.

haryana news, Punjab and Haryana High Court news, chandigarh news, indian expressThe Punjab and Haryana High Court issued a show-cause notice to the Jhajjar superintendent of police. (File)

The Punjab and Haryana High Court Wednesday issued a show-cause notice to the Jhajjar superintendent of police in Haryana on why proceedings under the contempt of court should not be initiated against him for the non-compliance of its earlier order.

The SP, Jasvir, had moved the high court seeking directions to get further investigation into a rioting and attempt to murder case registered in February 2022 at the Sahlawas police station in Jhajjar conducted by some higher officer or an independent agency in a time-bound manner.

The high court, in its September 30 order, directed the SP to remain present in the court on the next date of hearing, November 2, to explain how the reply was filed in the court and why proper assistance had not been provided to the law officer in the matter. However, the officer failed to appear before the court Wednesday.

The bench of Justice Sandeep Moudgil Wednesday ordered, “The superintendent of police, Jhajjar, is called upon to show cause as to why the proceedings under the contempt of court should not be initiated against him for non-compliance of the order dated September 30, 2022, passed by this court, which seems to be an intentional and deliberate act to derail the furtherance of justice and create hindrance in the judicial process.”

First published on: 03-11-2022 at 12:00:02 pm
