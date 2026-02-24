Punjab and Haryana High Court issues notice as 961 trees uprooted in Mohali; Society says land is private property

The Housing Society contended that the private property formed part of a residential colony declared by the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA).

Written by: Manraj Grewal Sharma
3 min readChandigarhUpdated: Feb 24, 2026 05:39 PM IST
The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Tuesday issued notice on an application alleging that 961 fully grown trees were being cut in Sector 69, Mohali, on land owned by the Working Friends Cooperative House Building Society,
The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Tuesday issued notice on an application alleging that 961 fully grown trees were being cut in Sector 69, Mohali, on land owned by the Working Friends Cooperative House Building Society, which claims it forms part of its residential colony.

The court said the matter would be heard along with the main public interest litigation (PIL) on March 5.

The Division Bench of Chief Justice Sheel Nagu and Justice Sanjiv Berry was hearing a civil miscellaneous application filed in a pending PIL concerning green cover in Mohali.

Counsel for the applicant submitted that when the PIL was taken up on February 17, the trees were intact, but felling allegedly began the next day. He told the court that heavy earth-moving machines were seen at the site on February 18 and that photographs and videos had been placed on record. The plea sought maintenance of status quo till the disposal of the PIL, alleging that grass cover and water bodies in the area had also been cleared.

On being asked by the Bench to identify the location, the counsel referred to a map annexed with the petition and said the green patch in Sector 69 was being cut.

He claimed the land appeared to have been sold to private builders, though he said he was not aware who exactly was carrying out the felling.

Appearing for the society, senior advocate Puneet Bali opposed the application, contending that the land was private property forming part of a residential colony declared by the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA).

Story continues below this ad

He submitted that plots had been allotted after Sector 69 was developed and that the land acquisition proceedings initiated earlier had ultimately been quashed by the Supreme Court on technical grounds relating to compensation deposit.

The counsel maintained that the land had been in the society’s ownership since 1992, as reflected in the jamabandi entries, and had nothing to do with forest land or forest conservation.

He further told the court that many members of the Society were now in their 80s and had been waiting for over three decades to build on their plots. Construction activity had only recently commenced, he said, adding that the petition was factually incorrect and deserved dismissal with costs.

After hearing the parties, the Bench directed the issuance of notice and granted time for filing of replies, particularly by GMADA and the society. The court said the application would be taken up along with the main PIL on March 5.

Manraj Grewal Sharma
Manraj Grewal Sharma

Manraj Grewal Sharma is a senior journalist and the Resident Editor of The Indian Express in Chandigarh

