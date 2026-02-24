Punjab and Haryana High Court issues notice as 961 trees uprooted in Mohali; Society says land is private property

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Tuesday issued notice on an application alleging that 961 fully grown trees were being cut in Sector 69, Mohali, on land owned by the Working Friends Cooperative House Building Society,

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Tuesday issued notice on an application alleging that 961 fully grown trees were being cut in Sector 69, Mohali, on land owned by the Working Friends Cooperative House Building Society, which claims it forms part of its residential colony.

The court said the matter would be heard along with the main public interest litigation (PIL) on March 5.

The Division Bench of Chief Justice Sheel Nagu and Justice Sanjiv Berry was hearing a civil miscellaneous application filed in a pending PIL concerning green cover in Mohali.

Counsel for the applicant submitted that when the PIL was taken up on February 17, the trees were intact, but felling allegedly began the next day. He told the court that heavy earth-moving machines were seen at the site on February 18 and that photographs and videos had been placed on record. The plea sought maintenance of status quo till the disposal of the PIL, alleging that grass cover and water bodies in the area had also been cleared.