scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, December 01, 2020
Top news

Punjab and Haryana High Court issues bailable warrants for Barnala SSP

A Bench of Justice Fateh Deep Singh was hearing the anticipatory bail matter of Harpreet Singh, who had been booked by Barnala police, in October 2018 for allegedly assaulting a PRTC bus conductor at Barnala.

Written by Jagpreet Singh Sandhu | Chandigarh | December 1, 2020 10:21:48 am
Punjab and Haryana High Court issues bailable warrants for Barnala SSPThe matter is now scheduled for hearing on January 11, 2021. (File photo)

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has issued bailable warrants for the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Barnala, and directed the drawing and disbursing officer not to release his salary till further orders.

The matter is now scheduled for hearing on January 11, 2021.

The order was passed by a Bench of Justice Fateh Deep Singh after the violation of the HC orders.

The Bench was hearing the anticipatory bail matter of Harpreet Singh, who had been booked by Barnala police, in October 2018 for allegedly assaulting a PRTC bus conductor at Barnala.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The High Court Bench, which was hearing the anticipatory bail plea of accused Harpreet, on perusal of the remand papers found that this case was got registered on October 2, 2018. Even after more than two years, neither arrest warrants of the accused were issued nor was he declared a proclaimed offender. The HC Bench on November 16, 2020, summoned the Barnala SSP through video conferencing to explain the stand of the police on November 26.

However, on November 26, it was brought to the notice of the court by the state counsel that in spite of his repeated endeavours, none has responded from the side of police.

Justice Fateh Deep Singh held, “In view of there being gross and flagrant violation of the orders of this Court dated 16.11.2020 impels this court to issue bailable warrants against the Senior Superintendent of Police, Barnala in the sum of Rs 20,000/-….”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 01: Latest News

Advertisement