Punjab and Haryana High Court issues bailable warrants for Barnala SSP

The matter is now scheduled for hearing on January 11, 2021. (File photo)

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has issued bailable warrants for the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Barnala, and directed the drawing and disbursing officer not to release his salary till further orders.

The matter is now scheduled for hearing on January 11, 2021.

The order was passed by a Bench of Justice Fateh Deep Singh after the violation of the HC orders.

The Bench was hearing the anticipatory bail matter of Harpreet Singh, who had been booked by Barnala police, in October 2018 for allegedly assaulting a PRTC bus conductor at Barnala.

The High Court Bench, which was hearing the anticipatory bail plea of accused Harpreet, on perusal of the remand papers found that this case was got registered on October 2, 2018. Even after more than two years, neither arrest warrants of the accused were issued nor was he declared a proclaimed offender. The HC Bench on November 16, 2020, summoned the Barnala SSP through video conferencing to explain the stand of the police on November 26.

However, on November 26, it was brought to the notice of the court by the state counsel that in spite of his repeated endeavours, none has responded from the side of police.

Justice Fateh Deep Singh held, “In view of there being gross and flagrant violation of the orders of this Court dated 16.11.2020 impels this court to issue bailable warrants against the Senior Superintendent of Police, Barnala in the sum of Rs 20,000/-….”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.