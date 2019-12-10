Punjab and Haryana High Court imposes cost of 10 lakh on former District Attorney 

The Punjab and Haryana High Court ordered that the amount be deposited with the ‘Poor Patients Welfare Fund’ of the PGIMER, Chandigarh. (File) The Punjab and Haryana High Court ordered that the amount be deposited with the ‘Poor Patients Welfare Fund’ of the PGIMER, Chandigarh. (File)

THE PUNJAB and Haryana High Court has imposed a cost of Rs 10 Lakh on a retired District Attorney from Amritsar for making factually incorrect statements against a senior police officer in the court and ordered that the amount be deposited with the ‘Poor Patients Welfare Fund’ of the PGIMER, Chandigarh.

“Petitioner is a retired District Attorney. It is expected that an educated officer, who is well versed the working of the Courts, is at least expected conduct himself in a responsible manner before levelling allegations/imputations against senior officer and that also in the Court of law, particularly when the petitioner is not certain about the facts, cannot be permitted,” reads an order passed by Justice Anil Kshetarpal.

In 2017, Narinder Singh Kahlon had approached the High Court seeking transfer of probe, of an FIR registered on his complaint, to the Director Bureau of Investigation. During the pendency of the case, the request was acceded by Punjab Police and the investigation was handed over to IGP V. Neerjal-led SIT under monitoring of the Director, BoI.

As per the FIR details, Kahlon is running a birk kiln which was attacked in March, 2017 and looted of things like a laptop and money while his son and watchmen were also threatened. The accused were threatening to take control of the place, as per the FIR.

In the petition, specific allegations were made against Station House Officer of the Police Station Kathuangal, District Amritsar. The SHO Paramjit Singh after investigation had ordered deletion of some the offences from the FIR, as per an affidavit filed by the State in August 2017. In November 2019, the SIT also recommended prosecution of accused under only some of the offences registered in the FIR and also recommended closure report in a connected FIR and departmental action against “Inspector Paramjit Singh and Hardev Singh for delay in taking action as per law on the day of incident itself” in a case

Kahlon in an affidavit alleged that IGP Neerja herself changed the members of the SIT and the investigations carried out by her “is biased as the concerned Station House Officer i.e Paramjit Singh has remained posted as Personal Security Officer to the incharge of the Special Investigating Team”. IGP Neerja appeared in person in court after filing of the affidavit and denied that Paramjit was ever posted with her. Punjab Police on record also rejected the claim on the basis of Paramjit’s entire service record. Regarding the change in SIT, the Court was told that a formal request was made to the Director, BoI for change in the SIT due to unforeseen circumstances.

