Punjab and Haryana High Court grants interim pre-arrest bail to realtor Jarnail Singh Bajwa

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has granted interim anticipatory bail to the managing director of the Kharar-based township, Sunny Enclave, Jarnail Singh Bajwa, who has been booked by the Vigilance Bureau of Punjab Police for cheating and forgery in a property matter.

Bajwa has been booked in an FIR registered at the police station of Economic Offences Wing, Punjab Vigilance Bureau, Ludhiana, under sections 406, 409, 419, 420, 467, 468, 471 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code. Bajwa had moved the HC seeking anticipatory bail.

The petitioner through his counsel, Senior Advocate Vinod Ghai, Kanika Ahuja, and Navjot Singh, has contended before the HC that the entire FIR is based upon the ex parte decree passed by the Civil Judge of Mohali on October 31, 2012, by which the suit of the plaintiff was decreed. It has been contended that the decree was recalled and eventually a decree in the civil suit was passed on September 17, 2019, the said suit having been dismissed with costs and with that judgment and decree never having been challenged by the plaintiff (complainant).

After hearing the arguments, the Bench of Justice Amol Rattan Singh adjourned the matter to March 28, 2022, with directions to a gazetted officer to file a detailed reply to each paragraph of the petition.

“In the meanwhile, the petitioner would join investigation within one week and if, upon him so joining, he is sought to be arrested, he shall be released on interim bail, upon his furnishing adequate bail and surety bonds to the satisfaction of the arresting officer/Duty Magistrate, till the next date of hearing,” ordered the Bench.

“If the arresting officer does not join the petitioner in investigation, he would appear before the learned Ilaqa Magistrate immediately, who would then summon the arresting officer and direct him to join the petitioner in investigation, in terms of the order of this Court,” added the order.