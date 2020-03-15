Punjab & Haryana HC says police can proceed against complainant for false case of molestation

Punjab and Haryana High Court, in an order regarding a case from Fatehgarh Sahib, has noted that police authorities are at liberty to proceed against the complainant. (Representational image) Punjab and Haryana High Court, in an order regarding a case from Fatehgarh Sahib, has noted that police authorities are at liberty to proceed against the complainant. (Representational image)

Observing that the court cannot ignore that a number of times “false cases” of molestation are registered, the Punjab and Haryana High Court, in an order regarding a case from Fatehgarh Sahib, has noted that police authorities are at liberty to proceed against the complainant, in accordance with law, for lodging a false case.

“Had there been no fair investigation, the petitioner would have to face trial,” said Justice Hari Pal Verma in an order passed in an anticipatory bail petition, after the court was told by Punjab Police that the SIT constituted in the case had not found anything and a cancellation report has been prepared.

An FIR was registered at the Fatehgarh Sahib police station in Punjab in August 2019 under sections 376, 354 and 511 of the IPC by a woman alleging that she faced sexual violence in the operating room of Civil Hospital, Fatehgarh Sahib from an employee of the hospital.

As per the case details, she was there for treatment after having suffered from an accident.

The police told the court that statements of attending doctor, lady attendant, staff nurse, police officials on duty and security guard were recorded by the SIT, which came to the conclusion that no such incident of molestation had taken place.

The attending doctor had given a statement that the complainant and her husband had misbehaved with the para-medical staff and that the husband had assaulted the staff nurse and the accused.

“In view of the fact that SIT constituted in the case has not found anything in the case and thereby, cancellation report has also been prepared, the present petition is rendered infructuous,” said the court said in its order, adding, “however, this court cannot ignore the fact that number of times, such like false cases are registered”.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.