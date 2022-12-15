Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar Association elections on Friday, 3,753 advocates to cast votes

Around 3,753 advocates will cast their votes to elect office bearers of the Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar Association (HCBA) on Friday, December 16.

Four advocates, Surjit Singh Swaich, GBS Dhillon, Santokhwinder Singh Grewal (Nabha), and Chouhan Satvinder Singh Sisodia, will be contesting for the president’s post, advocate Antar Singh Brar, co-chairman of the elections committee of the HCBA said.

While Grewal was the HCBA president in 2021-2022 and HCBA secretary in 2013, Dhillon was the HCBA president in 2020. Swaich was the secretary in 2003 and vice-president in 2005.

Six advocates, Dinesh Kumar Jangra, Harinder Pal Singh Ishar, Arun Chander Sharma, Sanjeev Kumar Birla, Anoop Singh Sheoran and Aman Rani Sharma, are contesting for the post of vice-president.

Advocates Jasmeet Singh Bhatia and Swaran Singh Tiwana are contesting for the post of secretary while advocates Nimarta Kaur, Parveen Dahiya and Reena (Verma) are contesting for the post of joint secretary, which is reserved for women.

While advocates Sandeep Saini, Sunny Namdev and Baljeet Beniwal are contesting for the post of treasurer, Shadhna Trikha, Om Kala Yadav, and Varinder Kaur Waraich are contesting for the Lady Member of the Bar post.

Ten of 12 advocates contesting for the executive members above 10 years post will be elected and seven of 15 advocates contesting for the executive members below 10 years post will be elected.

Senior advocates Mohan Lal Saggar and Anu Chatrath have been declared elected unopposed for the designated senior executive member post.

According to the election committee, the voting on December 16 will begin at 9.30 am and end at 4 pm. Once voting ends, the counting of votes will begin.

2,200 bar members set to vote for DBA Chandigarh elections on Dec 16

The 2022 District Bar Association (DBA) elections of Chandigarh will see a contest between four advocates, including a woman, for the presidential post. According to Returning Officer of the Elections, advocate Rajesh Sharma, nominations have been filed by Karandeep Singh Khullar, Neeraj Hans, Shankar Gupta and Shalini Kumari. Among them, Gupta was DBA president in 2015, Hans was the secretary in 2019, and Khullar, the vice president in 2019.

On December 16, around 2,200 bar members will cast their votes to elect their representatives. Sharma said that 17 candidates are in the fray for different posts.

While advocates Pratibha Bhandari, Rajat Bakshi and Sukhvinder Singh are in the fray for the post of vice-president, Bhupinder Rana and Deepan Sharma will contest for the secretary post. Advocates Simranjit Kaur, Sonia Kaushik, and Surinder Pal Kaur will contest for the post of joint secretary, which is reserved for women.

While Amandeep Singh, Mohit Dahiya and Vijay Kumar Agarwal will contest for the post of treasurer, Datinder Kumar and Gurdev Singh will contest for the post of library secretary.

Meanwhile, for the post of executive members above 10 years, Barun Jaswal and Sandeep Sharma are in the fray, while Anmol Rattan Singh Dhillon, Nareshanand, Pragun Jasuja, Pritish Goel and Sunit Kumar will contest for the post of executive members below 10 years.

The RO said, this time, there is a ban on the use of posters and banners in the court chamber buildings.