Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar Association Elections Live Updates: Over 3,500 advocates cast votes to elect office-bearers

Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar Association Polls Live Updates: It’s that time of the year again for the Punjab and Haryana High Court in Chandigarh as 3,753 advocates will be casting their votes to elect the office-bearers of the High Court Bar Association (HCBA) today.
Voting began at 9.30 am and will end at 4 pm. The counting of votes will start immediately afterwards and the results will be announced late night. The four advocates contesting the post of the president include Surjit Singh Swaich, GBS Dhillon, Santokhwinder Singh Grewal (Nabha), and Chouhan Satvinder Singh Sisodia.
For the post of the vice-president, the six advocates contesting are Dinesh Kumar Jangra, Harinder Pal Singh Ishar, Arun Chander Sharma, Sanjeev Kumar Birla, Anoop Singh Sheoran and Aman Rani Sharma. Advocates Jasmeet Singh Bhatia, and Swaran Singh Tiwana are running for the post of the secretary.
For the post of secretary, advocates Jasmeet Singh Bhatia, and Swaran Singh Tiwana are contesting, whereas for the post of joint secretary which is reserved for women advocates, Nimarta Kaur, Parveen Dahiya and Reena (Verma) are contesting.
Santokhwinder Singh Grewal was elected the secretary HCBA in 2013, and has been the president of the Bar at HCBA in 2021-2022. GBS Dhillon was the president of HCBA in 2020, Surjit Singh Swaich was the secretary in 2003, and vice president in 2005.