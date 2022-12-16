scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 16, 2022
Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar Association Elections Live Updates: Over 3,500 advocates cast votes to elect office-bearers

Voting began at 9.30 am and will end at 4 pm. The counting of votes will start immediately afterwards and the results will be announced late night

Written by Jagpreet Singh Sandhu
Chandigharh | Updated: December 16, 2022 1:58:08 pm
HC Bar election live: For the post of vice president, six advocates are contesting (File)

Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar Association Polls Live Updates: It’s that time of the year again for the Punjab and Haryana High Court in Chandigarh as 3,753 advocates will be casting their votes to elect the office-bearers of the High Court Bar Association (HCBA) today.

Voting began at 9.30 am and will end at 4 pm. The counting of votes will start immediately afterwards and the results will be announced late night. The four advocates contesting the post of the president include Surjit Singh Swaich, GBS Dhillon, Santokhwinder Singh Grewal (Nabha), and Chouhan Satvinder Singh Sisodia.

For the post of the vice-president, the six advocates contesting are Dinesh Kumar Jangra, Harinder Pal Singh Ishar, Arun Chander Sharma, Sanjeev Kumar Birla, Anoop Singh Sheoran and Aman Rani Sharma. Advocates Jasmeet Singh Bhatia, and Swaran Singh Tiwana are running for the post of the secretary.

Live Blog

Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar Association Elections Live Updates: Follow this space for latest news and updates from the polls

13:58 (IST)16 Dec 2022
Read now | Who are the advocates contesting the post of the secretary

For the post of secretary, advocates Jasmeet Singh Bhatia, and Swaran Singh Tiwana are contesting, whereas for the post of joint secretary which is reserved for women advocates, Nimarta Kaur, Parveen Dahiya and Reena (Verma) are contesting.

13:40 (IST)16 Dec 2022
In Pic | Over 3500 advocates to cast their votes today

13:31 (IST)16 Dec 2022
Polling underway at the High Court of Punjab and Haryana

Voting began at 9.30 am and will end at 4 pm. 

13:25 (IST)16 Dec 2022
Six advocates contest the post of vice president in the polls today

For the post of vice president, the six advocates contesting are Dinesh Kumar Jangra, Harinder Pal Singh Ishar, Arun Chander Sharma, Sanjeev Kumar Birla, Anoop Singh Sheoran and Aman Rani Sharma.

13:23 (IST)16 Dec 2022
Watch | GBS Dhillon speaks as he contests for the post of the president

GBS Dhillon is one among the four who are contesting the post of the president. Others include Surjit Singh Swaich, Santokhwinder Singh Grewal (Nabha), and Chouhan Satvinder Singh Sisodia.

13:15 (IST)16 Dec 2022
Watch| Advocate Surjit Singh Swaich contests for President post
12:59 (IST)16 Dec 2022
Four advocates contest for the post of president

The four advocates contesting for the post of the president include, Surjit Singh Swaich, GBS Dhillon, Santokhwinder Singh Grewal (Nabha), and Chouhan Satvinder Singh Sisodia. 

Santokhwinder Singh Grewal was elected the secretary HCBA in 2013, and has been the president of the Bar at HCBA in 2021-2022. GBS Dhillon was the president of HCBA in 2020, Surjit Singh Swaich was the secretary in 2003, and vice president in 2005.

HC Bar elections: Four in fray for president’s post, polling on Dec 16

As many as 3,753 advocates will cast their votes to elect the office-bearers of the High Court Bar Association (HCBA), on December 16, where four advocates would be contesting for the post of the president, said Advocate Antar Singh Brar, co-chairman of the Elections Committee of the HCBA on Saturday.

The advocates contesting for the presidential post include, Surjit Singh Swaich, GBS Dhillon, Santokhwinder Singh Grewal (Nabha), and Chouhan Satvinder Singh Sisodia.

Among these contestants, Santokhwinder Singh Grewal has been the secretary HCBA in 2013, and has been the president of the Bar at HCBA in 2021-2022. While GBS Dhillon had been the president of HCBA in 2020, Surjit Singh Swaich was the secretary in 2003, and vice president 2005.

