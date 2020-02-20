Punjab and Haryana HC asks Punjab, NHAI to meet regarding Kharar-Ludhiana highway

The court had earlier asked the Project Director to remain present on February 19 along with the relevant record. (File) The court had earlier asked the Project Director to remain present on February 19 along with the relevant record. (File)

The Punjab and Haryana High Court Wednesday asked the National Highway Authority of India to hold a meeting with the Punjab government to ensure expeditious completion of the Kharar-Ludhiana highway.

The court was told only few bottlenecks remain in completing the project.

A status report has also been called by the court on next date of hearing.

The court had earlier asked the Project Director to remain present on February 19 along with the relevant record. The project involves widening of the 76-km long Kharar-Ludhiana stretch and was aimed at improving the connectivity and faster movement of traffic from industrial hub of Ludhiana to Chandigarh and other parts of North India.

The project involves two major bridges, sic minor bridges, eight flyovers, six vehicular underpasses, ten pedestrian underpasses, 126 major culverts, 46 km long service lane, nine major junctions, 253 minor junctions and an eight km long bypass at Samrala.

The project has got delayed repeatedly due to land acquisition and encroachment issues.

