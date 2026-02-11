Punjab and Haryana High Court asks Punjab Election Commission to decide on online nomination filing within 60 days

The Punjab and Haryana High Court directed the Punjab Election Commission to decide the representation by passing a speaking order within 60 days

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has directed the Punjab State Election Commission to consider and decide a representation seeking an optional online nomination filing system for local body and panchayati raj elections within 60 days.

Disposing of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by advocate Nikhil Thamman, a Division Bench of Chief Justice Sheel Nagu and Justice Sanjiv Berry on February 6 asked the Commission to pass a speaking order on the petitioner’s representation dated December 14, 2025, and communicate the decision to him. The court did not comment on the merits of the plea.

The petitioner sought directions to implement an optional online nomination filing mechanism for all future elections to gram panchayats, panchayat samitis, zila parishads, municipal corporations, and municipal councils in Punjab.