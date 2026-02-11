Punjab and Haryana High Court asks Punjab Election Commission to decide on online nomination filing within 60 days

Petition cites violence and intimidation during the nomination processes for local body and panchayati raj elections in Punjab.

Written by: Manraj Grewal Sharma
Feb 11, 2026
The Punjab and Haryana High Court directed the Punjab Election Commission to decide the representation by passing a speaking order within 60 daysThe Punjab and Haryana High Court directed the Punjab Election Commission to decide the representation by passing a speaking order within 60 days
The Punjab and Haryana High Court has directed the Punjab State Election Commission to consider and decide a representation seeking an optional online nomination filing system for local body and panchayati raj elections within 60 days.

Disposing of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by advocate Nikhil Thamman, a Division Bench of Chief Justice Sheel Nagu and Justice Sanjiv Berry on February 6 asked the Commission to pass a speaking order on the petitioner’s representation dated December 14, 2025, and communicate the decision to him. The court did not comment on the merits of the plea.

The petitioner sought directions to implement an optional online nomination filing mechanism for all future elections to gram panchayats, panchayat samitis, zila parishads, municipal corporations, and municipal councils in Punjab.

He argued that recurring violence and chaos during the physical filing of nomination papers undermine the constitutional mandate of free and fair elections.

The plea cited repeated instances of clashes, tearing of nomination papers, and physical obstruction of candidates at nomination centres, with videos of such incidents frequently going viral on social media. It said these incidents create fear and lawlessness at the threshold of the democratic process and discourage participation by citizens.

The petition also referred to earlier proceedings relating to local body elections in which allegations were raised about obstruction of candidates at the nomination stage and misuse of police machinery, including claims involving the then SSP Patiala and an alleged audio recording. The petitioner said these developments highlight concerns about intimidation and lack of neutrality during the nomination process.

Arguing that the right to contest elections should not depend on physical strength or political backing, the petitioner said a purely physical nomination system violates Articles 14, 19, 21, 243-K, and 243-ZA of the Constitution. He sought an optional online nomination facility on the lines of the Election Commission of India’s ‘Suvidha’ platform used in parliamentary and Assembly elections, saying it would reduce physical interface, minimise clashes, and ensure equal and safe access for candidates.

During the hearing, the petitioner said he would be satisfied if the Election Commission was directed to consider his representation in a time-bound manner. The state counsel submitted that the representation would be considered in accordance with the law.

The petition has highlighted the need for systemic reform to make the nomination process peaceful and intimidation-free through the use of technology-driven mechanisms.

Manraj Grewal Sharma is a senior journalist and the Resident Editor of The Indian Express in Chandigarh

