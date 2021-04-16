Punjab and Haryana HCBA writes to chief justice seeking hybrid hearing system

The Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar Association (HCBA) has written to the Chief Justice of Punjab and Haryana High Court seeking implementation of a hybrid system or the option of choosing between physical and virtual hearing.

The letter states that due to resurgence of the Covid-19 pandemic, there is a dire need to implement the hybrid hearing system so that members of the Bar who are more vulnerable to contacting the virus due to co-morbidities or who are concerned about aged and vulnerable family members may be given the option either at the filing of the petition to choose from physical or virtual hearing or the option of implementation of hybrid mode of hearing.

It has been also stated by the Bar that Punjab Police personnel are unnecessarily crowding the court corridors although there is no provision for allowing them entry in the SOP dated January 29, 2021. Thus, it has been requested that SOP be strictly implemented and all police officials be barred from entering court premises, and court corridors and other court areas be sanitized regularly.