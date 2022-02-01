Punjab and Haryana HC to hear cases at full strength

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has decided to hear cases via virtual mode with full strength from February 1.

A notification in this regard was issued by the High Court on January 30 which states that all the Benches will hold the court through Video Conference from February 1, 2022. Previously, the High Court has been functioning with only 50 per cent of judges since January 10.

As per the orders of the Chief Justice of Punjab and Haryana High Court, the cases will be heard via virtual mode only for time being through software, however in case of a technical failure the hearing may be conducted through WhatsApp or Google Duo, as per convenience of the Bench .

It has been directed that to ensure judicial proceedings are conducted with due protocol as are being observed during judicial proceedings in the court.

No other person except the advocate or litigant shall be allowed in the room from where litigant/advocate is appearing through video conferencing, video call – facility.

For the entry to the court rooms, the advocates, advocates-clerks, law interns, general public shall not be permitted inside the High Court building.