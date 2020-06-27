Punjab and Haryana HC to continue with restricted functioning

Thermal screening test at Punjab and Haryana High Court, Chandigarh due to Coronavirus on Friday, March 13 2020. (Express photo) Thermal screening test at Punjab and Haryana High Court, Chandigarh due to Coronavirus on Friday, March 13 2020. (Express photo)

THE PUNJAB and Haryana High Court will continue to hear only urgent and certain categories of cases in July. Due to the situation caused by COVID-19 pandemic, the high court has been unable to hear ordinary or non-urgent cases since last week of March.

“Considering the prevailing situation due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the states of Punjab, Haryana and UT Chandigarh and with a view to ensure the safety of the Hon’ble Judges, Staff and litigants; the Hon’ble Administrative Committee has resolved that all the cases already fixed/listed from 29.06.2020 to 31.07.2020 shall be adjourned by the NIC for the dates mentioned herein below and all interim orders passed in the said cases shall continue till the next date of hearing,” reads the order passed by the HC on Friday.

The cases listed between June 29 and July 31 have been adjourned for hearing between August 4 and October 30.

The high court at present is hearing only those cases requiring urgent intervention, and e-filing of the case files is allowed. Except for certain categories of cases like bail matters, suspension of sentence applications, habeas corpus and petitions for protection, the cases are listed for hearing only after a mentioning or a request for listing is made through the high court website.

