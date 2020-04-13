Punjab and Haryana HC to continue to have restricted functioning till May 1

The court fees may be allowed to be paid online through an e-filing module. The court fees may be allowed to be paid online through an e-filing module.

THE PUNJAB and Haryana High Court Monday ordered that courts across Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh will continue to function restrictively till May 01 and asked the District and Sessions Judges to make arrangements in their Sessions Divisions to ensure that only a certain number of judicial officers and minimum supporting staff attend the urgent matters on rotation basis.

“The number of Judicial Officers/officials to be deputed for urgent work in the concerned Sessions Division shall be decided by the respective District and Sessions Judge,” read an order passed by the High Court.

Meanwhile, the High Court has also permitted lawyers, whose mentioning for hearing of a case at the HC has been allowed, to e-file the petitions on the website with a scanned copy of the paper book and other documents. However, the lawyers will have to give an undertaking too that the hardcopy of the documents or paperbook will be filed in the court within a week after withdrawal of the ongoing lockdown.

“The court fees may be allowed to be paid online through an e-filing module. The affidavit may be attested by the counsel holding the Power of Attorney and appearing in the case, without requiring it to be arrested from Oath Commissioner/Notary Public,” reads the order.

