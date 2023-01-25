HC quotes SC, dismisses woman’s plea challenging divorce on ground of cruelty

Quoting a Supreme Court judgment in a marriage dispute case, the Punjab and Haryana High Court (HC) held that, “Marriage involves human sentiments and emotions and if they have dried up, there is hardly any chance of their springing back to life on account of an artificial reunion created by a court decree.”

The Bench of Justice Ritu Bahri and Justice Manisha Batra, dismissed the appeal of a woman who had challenged the order of a Family Court of Jalandhar whereby her husband’s petition for dissolution of marriage by divorce on the grounds of cruelty and desertion, has been allowed.

As per the case of the respondent-husband, in November 1990, the marriage between the couple was solemnised at Una. Later the wife (appellant) refused to live in a joint family. In January, 1992, the wife left her husband and started staying with her parents in Jalandhar where she gave birth to a male child

After the birth of child, her husband visited her with customary gifts, sweets, clothes etc and requested his parents-in law to let her accompany him.

However, the parents insisted for a separate residence for the couple and their child.

The man filed a petition for restitution of conjugal rights under the Hindu Marriage Act in May 1992, which was decided on in March 1994. Despite passing of the decree of Restitution of Conjugal Rights, the wife didn’t start living with the man.

The man then filed a divorce petition before the district judge, Una, which was later dismissed in March 1996 as compromised was reached and the woman started living with her in-laws in their village. But soon after she once against started asking to live separately.

The man also alleged that she filed a criminal complaint under Sections 406/498-A at Jalandhar. However, he was acquitted in October 2010, and subsequently an appeal in the matter filed by the wife was also dismissed later.

The husband filed a petition for divorce at Jalandhar family court.

The woman then denied all allegations of cruelty and harassment leveled against her and prayed for dismissal of the petition. The Family Court, however held that there is no possibility of the parties living together in future and the husband has proved on record the mental cruelty meted out to him and his family members by the woman, thus allowed the petition of her husband.

Feeling aggrieved of the impugned judgment, the wife filed an appeal against the family Court order at HC. The HC after hearing the matter said that it was the man who filed a petition for Restitution of Conjugal Rights under the Hindu Marriage Act in 1992, which was decided in 1994.

“Despite passing of the decree of Restitution of Conjugal Rights, his wife failed to join his company. The above grounds were sufficient enough to come to a conclusion that the marriage between the parties has irretrievable broken down. The man has proved that he was treated with cruelty by the wife,” said the HC.

The bench further referred to a Supreme Court judgment of 2013, wherein it was held that, “Marriage involves human sentiments and emotions and if they have dried up, there is hardly any chance of their springing back to life on account of an artificial reunion created by a Court decree.”

The HC thus applying the ratio of SC judgments dismissed the appeal. It also directed the man to pay Rs 15 lakh to his wife.