Punjab and Haryana HC stays single bench order on clerk recruitments

THE PUNJAB and Haryana High Court has stayed the operation of an order passed by a Single Bench asking the government to prepare a combined merit list of the candidates selected for the posts of 1192 clerks and issue appointment letters to all those candidates of reserved categories who are higher in merit than General category candidates.

The division bench of Chief Justice Krishna Murari and Justice Arun Palli has ordered that the Single Bench direction issued in July 2018 will remain in abeyance till further orders after the government told the court that the single judge decision asking it to treat all the reserved category candidates, who are identically higher in merit, as general category candidates is already under challenge in a different case.

The government has argued that the single bench has ordered it to issue appointment letters forthwith even if the issue is pending for adjudication before a division bench and it amounts to a final decision in those pending cases.

