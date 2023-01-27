Punjab and Haryana HC stays cancellation of chambers allotted to Sohna Bar Association members

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has stayed the cancellation of chambers allotted to members of the Sohna Bar Association till May 8 this year.

The petitioners, Pushpender and others, through their counsel Senior Advocate Sumeet Goel and advocate Tanmoy Gupta, contended that the allotment of the chambers to the petitioners on the third floor was arbitrarily cancelled by the Bar Association Sohna, Gurgaon district.

The bench of Justice Vinod S Bhardwaj, after hearing the plea, issued notice to the Building Committee of Haryana and Bar Association of Sohna, Gurgaon and others, and adjourned the matter to May 8, 2023.

Advocate Puja Chopra accepted the notice on behalf of the Building Committee of Haryana and sought some time to complete the instructions and file a response, if necessary.

The high court ordered, “In the meanwhile, the cancellation of chambers allotted to the petitioners shall remain stayed till the next date of hearing.”