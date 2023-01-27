scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 27, 2023
Advertisement

Punjab and Haryana HC stays cancellation of chambers allotted to Sohna Bar Association members

The bench of Justice Vinod S Bhardwaj, after hearing the plea, issued notice to the Building Committee of Haryana and Bar Association of Sohna, Gurgaon and others, and adjourned the matter to May 8, 2023.

Sohna bar association chamber Punjab and Haryana High CourtThe petitioners, Pushpender and others, through their counsel Senior Advocate Sumeet Goel and advocate Tanmoy Gupta, contended that the allotment of the chambers to the petitioners on the third floor was arbitrarily cancelled by the Bar Association Sohna, Gurgaon district. (File)

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has stayed the cancellation of chambers allotted to members of the Sohna Bar Association till May 8 this year.

The petitioners, Pushpender and others, through their counsel Senior Advocate Sumeet Goel and advocate Tanmoy Gupta, contended that the allotment of the chambers to the petitioners on the third floor was arbitrarily cancelled by the Bar Association Sohna, Gurgaon district.

The bench of Justice Vinod S Bhardwaj, after hearing the plea, issued notice to the Building Committee of Haryana and Bar Association of Sohna, Gurgaon and others, and adjourned the matter to May 8, 2023.

Advocate Puja Chopra accepted the notice on behalf of the Building Committee of Haryana and sought some time to complete the instructions and file a response, if necessary.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Replacing addresses with three words… the world of What3words
Replacing addresses with three words… the world of What3words
Delhi Confidential: Pro-public on Republic Day
Delhi Confidential: Pro-public on Republic Day
Meet the woman who found name missing from voter list in UP — and took th...
Meet the woman who found name missing from voter list in UP — and took th...
At DGP meet, officers flag Islamist, Hindutva outfits in radicalisation
At DGP meet, officers flag Islamist, Hindutva outfits in radicalisation
More from Chandigarh

The high court ordered, “In the meanwhile, the cancellation of chambers allotted to the petitioners shall remain stayed till the next date of hearing.”

First published on: 27-01-2023 at 13:00 IST
Next Story

Morbi bridge collapse chargesheet filed, Oreva MD Jaysukh Patel named accused

🇮🇳 Republic Day Special Price | This limited offer gives you an annual subscription at Rs 999 along with added benefits
See Offer
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 27: Latest News
Advertisement
close