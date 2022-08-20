Punjab and Haryana HC sets aside Centre’s order, allows Punjab dental college to admit students

The Punjab and Haryana High Court (HC) has allowed a petition filed by Gian Sagar Educational and Charitable Trust, Patiala, seeking to set aside order Centre’s order dated May 31, 2022, which denied permission to the petitioner to admit students in the new session of its dental course.
The Bench of Justice Sudhir Mittal said, “Impugned order dated May 31, 2022 is quashed. There being no other objection relating to infrastructure or any qualification, approval for the session shall be deemed to have been granted by the Centre with effect from the date of judgment. Such an order is being passed as counseling for the academic session 2021-22 is scheduled to commence from mid August. The college of the petitioner should be included in the counseling.”
Justice Mittal added, “It is well known that government departments pass orders without application of mind. Certain departments take the cake. The Dental Education Section of the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, GoI appears to be one of them.”
Gian Sagar Dental College and Hospital was started in 2017 with six specialties through Bachelor of Dental Science Course (BDS Course) and Master of Dental Science Course (MDS Course) but was closed in 2017.
Subscriber Only Stories
Change of management took place in 2018 and a Medical College & Hospital for imparting education in MBBS Course was set up. It admitted the first batch of students in November, 2020 for the academic session 2020-21. Prior to that, on an application filed by the petitioner, the Punjab government issued Essentiality Certificate/No Objection
Certificate (NOC) dated July 4, 2019 for starting BDS Course with intake of 100 students. Baba Farid University of Health Sciences granted affiliation, whereafter, application dated September 29/30, 2020, was filed under Section 10 (A) of the Dentists Act, 1948 for permission of the central government to set up a new dental college vide order dated August 19, 2021.
The application was rejected by the Centre, necessitating filing of a writ petition in 2021 by Gian Sagar Educational and Charitable Trust. HC had then passed an order dated October 7, 2021 quashing order dated August 19, 2021 refusing permission to the petitioner for setting up a new dental college. Thereafter, Centre granted permission vide communication dated January 31, 2022 after granting an opportunity of personal hearing.
The permission was for the academic session 2020-21. As per schedule, such a letter of permission should have been issued not later than May 31, yet, permission was granted on January 31, 2022, without raising any objection regarding violation of the time schedule.
According to the HC, raising of an objection was not thought to be proper as counselling for the academic session 2020-21 had been delayed on account of the pandemic and was to be held in April 2022.
The HC observed that the same logic should have prevailed while considering the application for first renewal because
the same could have been filed only after grant of permission to establish a new college. The permission having been granted only on January 31, 2022, the application could not have been filed before February 3, 2022 as provisional affiliation was granted only on February 2, 2022. Assuming, that the application was received in the Dental Council of India on March 15, 2022, inspection could not have been done before May 23-24, 2022.
The HC held that the Centre should have invoked the discretion vested in it when a precedent had been brought to its notice by Dental Council of India. Failure to do so reveals non-application of mind rendering the impugned order dated May 31 arbitrary, observed the HC.
Dry days to waivers to not keeping L-G in loop: Issues vigilance dept flagged
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha expected to lose Rs 100 cr, Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan is his worst performer in 2022
Ranbir Kapoor says pregnant Alia Bhatt 'has phaeloed' in live video, she looks at him in disbelief. Watch
TV actor Nupur Alankar quits industry, takes sanyas: ‘My husband has freed me, I am headed to Himalayas’
Why you should read ‘RBI and Inflation’ or ‘Lord Curzon’Premium
How Maharashtra leaders are reading the Delhi signalsPremium
Opinion | At 75, battles won and losing
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
BMC chief ordered officials to not remove hoardings of CM: Petitioner informs HC
2008 Malegaon blast case: HC judge recuses from hearing petitions
Cops thwart doctor’s suicide bid, reunite her with family
Bombay HC judge recuses from hearing Arun Ferreira’s plea for default bail
Ukrainian varsities’ mobility programme to medical students not recognised: NMC
Blood donation camp held to mark 75 years of India’s Independence
Single bid for Manora MLA hostel, PWD seeks Vidhan Bhavan’s call on re-tendering
Antim has the final word
Dumper with raw material for Metro project falls into trench, driver dies
10 crore rural households connected to piped water facility: PM Modi
Yacht found with weapons: ATS lodges case under Arms Act
To raise awareness about city’s history, PMC to start heritage walk from today