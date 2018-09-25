Punjab and Haryana HC seeks Haryana’s reply on MLA’s plea

Justice Rakesh Kumar Jain Monday asked the government to respond to the plea by September 28. (File) Justice Rakesh Kumar Jain Monday asked the government to respond to the plea by September 28. (File)

Punjab and Haryana High Court on Monday sought a response from the Haryana government on a petition filed by Congress MLA Karan Singh Dalal for “adequate security arrangements” for him and his family in the wake of INLD leader Abhay Singh Chautala’s recent statement against him in and outside the assembly.

Justice Rakesh Kumar Jain Monday asked the government to respond to the plea by September 28.

The union government and CBI have also been included by Dalal as respondents in the case.

Dalal, who was suspended from the legislative assembly earlier this month, in the petition before the High Court said that Chautala during a discussion in the assembly on September 11 had threatened him.

