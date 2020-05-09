Punjab and Haryana HC seeks explanation from judicial officer in property dispute case

The Punjab and Haryana HC Friday ordered its Registrar General to seek explanation from a judicial officer for “serious” lapses in a judgement passed in February 2018 with regard to ownership dispute of a house in Chandigarh. (File photo) The Punjab and Haryana HC Friday ordered its Registrar General to seek explanation from a judicial officer for “serious” lapses in a judgement passed in February 2018 with regard to ownership dispute of a house in Chandigarh. (File photo)

THE PUNJAB and Haryana High Court Friday ordered its Registrar General to seek explanation from a judicial officer for “serious” lapses in a judgement passed in February 2018 with regard to ownership dispute of a house in Chandigarh. The order was passed while granting interim bail to an accused in a case of cheating.

“Considering the serious lapse in the judgment dated 27.02.2018, the Registrar General of this Court is directed to seek an explanation from the Judicial Officer concerned in this regard and submit the same to this Court on the next date of hearing,” the order passed by Justice Arvind Singh Sangwan reads. The case will be taken up for hearing next on August 18.

The controversy revolves around a Sector 21-C house. The accused, according to the Chandigarh Police, entered into an agreement with his wife to sell the property in November 2007 but entered into an agreement in October 2010 to sell the same property to the complainant without disclosing him about the earlier agreement. The complainant made a payment of Rs 2,07,50,000 to the accused, who failed to execute the sale deed. The ex-parte decree passed in 2018 in favour of the wife demonstrates a collusion between her and his husband, the court was told.

The HC was told that the decree passed by the civil court in 2018 in favour of the accused’s wife is based on “non-application of judicial mind” as not only the limitation aspect was not noticed while passing the decree but also that the accused concealed that he had made an agreement with the complainant to sell the same property. It was also not taken note of by the civil court that the complainant of the FIR had already filed a civil suit – which was pending – regarding his claim over the property, the HC was told.

While granting interim bail to the accused, the Court directed him to deposit an amount of Rs 5 Lakh with the trial court at the time of furnishing the bail/surety bonds. He has been further directed to deposit Rs 45 Lakh with the trial court on or before August 18 and another amount of Rs 45 Lakh on or before November 10. He was also directed to deposit his passbook. The amount will be kept as FDR till the final outcome of the case.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd