Punjab and Haryana HC seeks CBI response on plea to re-examine I-O in murder case against Ram Rahim

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Monday issued a notice to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on a plea seeking re-examination of the Chief Investigating Officer in the trial of a murder case involving Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim. The Special CBI Court had earlier this month dismissed the plea seeking to recall the witness.

In the plea before the High Court, Inder Sain, one of the accused in the murder case, told the High Court that since it has already allowed re-examination of Khatta Singh, the former driver of Dera chief, it should also allow the re-examination of the Investigating Officer and DIG CBI M Narayanan who had recorded Khatta’s statement in 2007.

Gurmeet Ram Rahim is an accused in case along with five others. The counsels representing the accused Inder Sain have told the High Court that Khatta Singh in his latest statement has made certain improvements in his deposition and brought more facts to light which had not been recorded in the statement before the Investigating Officer.

“Now that Khatta Singh has not only supported the prosecution case but has improved upon his initial version either by way of additions or omission, it is in the interest of justice that the petitioner be accorded an opportunity to cross-examine the IO who has recorded the (CrPC) 161 statement,” the plea reads.

The CBI had earlier opposed the prayer before the trial court arguing that it is an attempt to delay the trial proceedings which are at the stage of conclusion. The CBI court had agreed with the CBI submission and dismissed the application of the accused.

