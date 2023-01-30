Punjab and Haryana HC dismisses IAS officer Sanjay Popli’s bail plea in corruption case

The Punjab and Haryana High Court Monday dismissed the regular bail plea of Punjab cadre IAS officer Sanjay Popli in an alleged corruption case registered by the state Vigilance Bureau.

The order was pronounced by the bench of Justice Gurvinder Singh Gill. A detailed order is yet to be released.

Popli was arrested by the Vigilance Bureau on June 20, 2022, on charges of seeking a one per cent commission for clearing the tenders for laying a sewer pipeline in Nawanshahr. He was booked under sections 7 and 7A of the PC Act, and Section 120 B (Criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Popli’s counsel had contended before the High Court that he has been falsely implicated in the case. The court, however, dismissed the bail plea of Popli.