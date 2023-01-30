scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 30, 2023
Advertisement

Punjab and Haryana HC dismisses IAS officer Sanjay Popli’s bail plea in corruption case

Sanjay Popli's counsel had contended before the High Court that he has been falsely implicated in the case. The court, however, dismissed the bail plea of Popli.

sanjay popli, indian expressThe Punjab and Haryana High Court dismissed the regular bail plea of Punjab cadre IAS officer Sanjay Popli. (File)
Listen to this article
Punjab and Haryana HC dismisses IAS officer Sanjay Popli’s bail plea in corruption case
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The Punjab and Haryana High Court Monday dismissed the regular bail plea of Punjab cadre IAS officer Sanjay Popli in an alleged corruption case registered by the state Vigilance Bureau.

The order was pronounced by the bench of Justice Gurvinder Singh Gill. A detailed order is yet to be released.

Also Read |Punjab: IAS Sanjay Popli held for graft, booked for keeping illegal arms

Popli was arrested by the Vigilance Bureau on June 20, 2022, on charges of seeking a one per cent commission for clearing the tenders for laying a sewer pipeline in Nawanshahr. He was booked under sections 7 and 7A of the PC Act, and Section 120 B (Criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

More from Chandigarh
Don't miss |Chandigarh Police secure one-day police custody of Sanjay Popli

Popli’s counsel had contended before the High Court that he has been falsely implicated in the case. The court, however, dismissed the bail plea of Popli.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking: How to evaluate a Union Budget
ExplainSpeaking: How to evaluate a Union Budget
Mahesh Vyas writes: Why the job shortage is for real
Mahesh Vyas writes: Why the job shortage is for real
Delhi confidential: Focus On Projects
Delhi confidential: Focus On Projects
Gandhi to Tagore: At old St Stephen’s campus, a glimpse into remnants of ...
Gandhi to Tagore: At old St Stephen’s campus, a glimpse into remnants of ...

First published on: 30-01-2023 at 13:49 IST
Next Story

Chinchwad bypoll process starts tomorrow; BJP reconciles for a fight, NCP and Shiv Sena also eyeing seat

🇮🇳 Republic Day Special Price | This limited offer gives you an annual subscription at Rs 999 along with added benefits
See Offer
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 30: Latest News
Advertisement
close