Punjab and Haryana HC quashes FIRs against Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, Kumar Vishwas

The Punjab and Haryana High Court Wednesday quashed the FIRs registered against BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga and former AAP leader Kumar Vishwas.

The two were booked by the Punjab Police in separate cases.

The order was pronounced by the bench of Justice Anoop Chitkara. As the two had filed individual petitions, two separate orders were issued by the court.

In its order, the bench said, “The court’s non-interference would result in a miscarriage of justice, and thus, the court invokes the inherent jurisdiction under Section 482 of CrPC and quashes the FIR and all subsequent proceedings qua the petitioner. All pending application(s), if any, stand closed.”