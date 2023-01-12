scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 11, 2023

Ensure that sand mining activity doesn’t damage environment: HC to Punjab govt

The division bench of Chief Justice Ravi Shanker Jha and Justice Arun Palli passed the directions to the Punjab government while hearing a petition by the state challenging the order/letter dated November 21, 2022, wherein Punjab had been ordered by the State Level Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA) to immediately stop all mining activities at various desilting sites in the state.

The high court also asked the state to take all steps to protect groundwater and environment and also to undertake rehabilitation measures. (Express Photo)
Listen to this article
Ensure that sand mining activity doesn’t damage environment: HC to Punjab govt
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has directed the Punjab government to strictly ensure that sand mining activity undertaken by it does not damage the environment or the rivers in question.

The high court has also asked the state to take all steps to protect groundwater and environment and also to undertake rehabilitation measures.

The division bench of Chief Justice Ravi Shanker Jha and Justice Arun Palli passed the directions to the Punjab government while hearing a petition by the state challenging the order/letter dated November 21, 2022, wherein Punjab had been ordered by the State Level Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA) to immediately stop all mining activities at various desilting sites in the state.

The bench in its detailed order released on Wednesday also asked the state (the petitioner) as well as the SEIAA (the respondent) to furnish reports as to the manner in which the sand mining activities are commenced and undertaken by the state at Pathankot, Rupnagar and Fazilka.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- January 11, 2023: Know About Le Corbusier, Section 6A of citize...
UPSC Key- January 11, 2023: Know About Le Corbusier, Section 6A of citize...
How the discovery of classified files in Joe Biden’s office compare...
How the discovery of classified files in Joe Biden’s office compare...
PM Narendra Modi said ‘humse badi galti ho gayi, aapko bhej diya&#8...
PM Narendra Modi said ‘humse badi galti ho gayi, aapko bhej diya&#8...
Migrant fruit-seller near RBI headquarters in Mumbai now part of e-Rupee ...
Migrant fruit-seller near RBI headquarters in Mumbai now part of e-Rupee ...

On Tuesday, hearing a petition filed by the Punjab government claiming shortage of construction material in the state, the high court had allowed the state to carry out mining in these three districts – Rupnagar, Pathankot and Fazilka.

The high court had permitted the state to undertake sand mining operations strictly in accordance with the conditions stated by SEIAA in its order dated December 30, 2022, at Rupnagar, Fazilka and Pathankot except the area in and across river Ravi in Pathankot district adjacent to international border with Pakistan.

The high court had agreed to allow the state to undertake mining operations after the counsel for the other respondents as well as the intervener(s) also did not oppose the prayer of the petitioner (Punjab) to commence sand mining in accordance with the permission granted by SEIAA.

More from Chandigarh
Advertisement

The bench has now posted the matter for January 23 for further hearing. It will now be heard along with a petition already filed in public interest in the matter.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 12-01-2023 at 03:04 IST
Next Story

PM Narendra Modi, Benjamin Netanyahu talk strategic ties; invite to visit India

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 11: Latest News
Advertisement
close