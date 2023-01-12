Ensure that sand mining activity doesn’t damage environment: HC to Punjab govt

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has directed the Punjab government to strictly ensure that sand mining activity undertaken by it does not damage the environment or the rivers in question.

The high court has also asked the state to take all steps to protect groundwater and environment and also to undertake rehabilitation measures.

The division bench of Chief Justice Ravi Shanker Jha and Justice Arun Palli passed the directions to the Punjab government while hearing a petition by the state challenging the order/letter dated November 21, 2022, wherein Punjab had been ordered by the State Level Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA) to immediately stop all mining activities at various desilting sites in the state.

The bench in its detailed order released on Wednesday also asked the state (the petitioner) as well as the SEIAA (the respondent) to furnish reports as to the manner in which the sand mining activities are commenced and undertaken by the state at Pathankot, Rupnagar and Fazilka.

On Tuesday, hearing a petition filed by the Punjab government claiming shortage of construction material in the state, the high court had allowed the state to carry out mining in these three districts – Rupnagar, Pathankot and Fazilka.

The high court had permitted the state to undertake sand mining operations strictly in accordance with the conditions stated by SEIAA in its order dated December 30, 2022, at Rupnagar, Fazilka and Pathankot except the area in and across river Ravi in Pathankot district adjacent to international border with Pakistan.

The high court had agreed to allow the state to undertake mining operations after the counsel for the other respondents as well as the intervener(s) also did not oppose the prayer of the petitioner (Punjab) to commence sand mining in accordance with the permission granted by SEIAA.

The bench has now posted the matter for January 23 for further hearing. It will now be heard along with a petition already filed in public interest in the matter.