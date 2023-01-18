HC dismisses plea, says man responsible for maintenance of wife and children

Stating that the “father is responsible for the maintenance of the wife and children especially when children are minor and their mother has no permanent income”, the Punjab and Haryana High Court (HC) dismissed the plea of a man seeking quashing of an order whereby the Family Court had granted interim maintenance of Rs 20,000 per month to his wife and children.

In November, 2021, Principal Judge of Family Court, Rohtak, had granted interim maintenance of Rs 10,000 per month to petitioner’s wife and Rs 5000 per month each to his two children.

The petitioner submitted in the HC that he works as naik with Indian Army and gets salary of Rs 50,000 per month. He added that the trial court had wrongly considered his income as Rs 90,000 per month and accordingly determined the amount of maintenance. Thus, the amount of maintenance is excessive and on higher side, he said.

The Bench of Justice Jagmohan Bansal after hearing the plea said that the father is responsible for the maintenance of the wife and children and he cannot be absolved from his responsibility especially when children are minor and their mother has no permanent source of income.

“It appears that the petitioner is trying to deflect from his responsibility which cannot be permitted and appreciated by court.

The maintenance fixed is interim and petitioner would get opportunity to put forth his stand before the trial court before the passing of any final order,” the HC said, adding that “keeping in view, income of the petitioner and status of the family, this court does not find the amount of maintenance fixed by court on the higher side, thus, the present petition deserves to be dismissed”.