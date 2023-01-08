Acquits 2 of phone snatching charges Even 10 guilty persons escape, not one innocent should be convicted: HC

Holding that “it is the cardinal principle of law that even 10 guilty persons escape, not a single innocent person should be convicted”, the Chandigarh District Court has acquitted two persons of charges of snatching a mobile phone from a city resident in March 2022.

The accused, Akash and Mohamad Asfaq, both in their mid-20s, were acquitted by Additional District and Sessions Judge Jaibir Singh. They were acquitted of charges under Sections 379-A, 411 read with Section 34 of IPC.

As per the prosecution, a complaint was filed by Sanjay (25) of Kishangarh village, Chandigarh, wherein he alleged that on March 7, 2022, around 10.30 pm, he was going home on bicycle and when he reached the Industrial Area, Phase I, two men came on a scooter and the one riding pillion snatched his phone and escaped towards Sukhna Light Point, Chandigarh.

Police arrested the two accused and seized the snatched mobile phone and the scooter from them.

The defence counsels argued that the accused are innocent and have been falsely implicated in the case and a false recovery has been planted upon them.

The court said, “To prove this fact on file, the prosecution has examined PW3 Sanjay. This witness being the complainant/victim/eye-witness of the incident is the most relevant and star witness of the case of prosecution.

However, this witness has not supported the case of the prosecution rather he has resiled from his statement given before the police and was allowed to be cross-examined at the hands of public prosecutor for the state but even from the lengthy cross-examination of this witness, nothing favourable to the case of prosecution and against the accused persons could be extracted out of the mouth of the material star witnesses of prosecution, rather he has failed to identify the accused persons.”

The court said, “It is the cardinal principle of law that even 10 guilty persons escape, not a single innocent person should be convicted. If there are two possibilities out of which one goes against the accused and another in his favour, then accused is always entitled to take the benefit of doubt. Criminal case cannot be decided merely on the basis of probabilities and possibilities.

The mode of proof in criminal cases is always stricter than in the civil cases. For conviction the prosecution has not only to prove the possibilities from which the inference may be drawn that accused has committed the offence but it has to establish conclusively that it was accused and no one else who committed the offence.”

The court thus acquitting the accused said that this court does not feel any hitch to extend the benefit of doubt in favour of the accused persons.