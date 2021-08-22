Punjab and Haryana HC orders FIR against four cops for ‘illegally’ detaining couple in suicide case

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has directed the Moga SSP to register an FIR against four policemen for allegedly ‘illegally’ detaining a couple in an abetment to suicide case.

The orders have been passed by the bench of Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi over the inquiry report of District and Sessions Judge, Moga.

The matter concerns a habeas corpus petition filed by Manjit Kaur, through her counsel, advocate Arshdeep Singh Brar, contenting that her son-in-law, Shinda Singh and her daughter, Paramjit Kaur, have been illegally detained by the police officials of police station Badhni Kalan, district Moga in connection with suicide case of Amit Kumar. It had been further submitted by petitioner counsel that, Shinda Singh and Paramjit Kaur had been illegally detained by the police and were subsequently arrested in case under Sections 120-B and 306 of the IPC registered on March 4.

The HC hearing the matter initially had appointed a warrant officer. The warrant officer, in his report submitted, that both were not found confined at the police station.

But in his report submitted before the HC on August 20, the District and Sessions Judge, Moga submitted that “SI Karamjit Singh, SHO P.S. Badhni Kalan, ASI Jaswant Rai, Gunman Pawan Kumar and one lady police official are guilty of illegal detention of Shinda Singh and Paramjit Kaur”.

Justice Tyagi, on the basis of the report, said, “In view of the above report, the Senior Superintendent of Police, Moga is directed to register FIR against the above said persons found to be guilty of having illegally detained Shinda Singh and Paramjit Kaur under appropriate provisions of law and to constitute special investigation team of police officers/officials from other police station/sub-division for investigation of the case.”

The HC also ordered that compliance report regarding registration of the FIR against the above said persons be filed in the Registry before September 3.