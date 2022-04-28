Punjab and Haryana HC orders demolition of illegal third floor of Sec 41-A dwelling unit

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Wednesday disposed a 8-year-old petition against an unauthorised third floor at a dwelling unit at Sector 41-A and directed the Chandigarh Housing Board to pull down the entire floor.

An order, passed by the Division Bench of Justice Amol Rattan Singh and Justice Lalit Batra, came while hearing a petition that had been filed by residents of the same building located in Sector 41-A, Chandigarh.

The bench in its order said that it considered it appropriate that the respondents take immediate action to remove all unauthorised structures and the third floor of the aforesaid unit. A committee of experts — including the executive engineers and a superintending engineer — too had earlier concluded that the floor was unauthorised and that the foundations of the dwelling units would not be able to cater to such a load.

The court observed that the dwelling units in the building are split in two — one on the ground floor and the other consisting duplexes located on the first and the second floor. Thus, the third floor could only have been constructed either by the people living on the 2nd floor or only by permission/consent of people living on the second floor, in a completely illegal manner.

The bench added that as regards to the alterations made by those living on the ground floor and the 2nd floor — the 1st and 2nd floor actually having been allotted as a single duplex unit — the Chandigarh Housing Board was to take immediate action within a period of one month for restoring the structural aspects of the dwelling units. This would mean that the housing board would restore any pillars, load bearing walls, foundations or cantilevers etc that they find to have been removed.

It should also be ensured that proper structural safety is provided to all the units, at the cost of the allottees of such units on a pro-rata basis. The costs to be borne by the allottees will be according to the extent of the violation made and the construction that now needs to be done by the housing board to restoring the structural aspects of the building. The costs will be assessed as per scheduled rates specified by competent authority. After the complete structural safety of all dwelling units has been certified by the competent authority among the respondents, such report will be put up to a committee consisting of technical persons and headed by the chairman of the housing board, the Bench further stated.

“If no violation on any particular ground floor is found, naturally that particular unit need not be disturbed at all,” said the court.