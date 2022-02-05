Punjab and Haryana HC notice to UT over plea against mayoral poll results

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Friday issued a notice to the Chandigarh Administration over a petition challenging Chandigarh mayoral poll results. The matter is now scheduled for hearing on February 22.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP’s) mayoral candidate Anju Katyal and two councillors — Prem Lata and Ram Chander Yadav — had moved the High Court, challenging the mayoral poll results.

The petitioners had sought directions for declaring the election to the mayor’s post illegal, and also directions to the State Election Commissioner, Municipal Corporation and other official respondents to hold fresh elections to the mayor’s post. They submitted that their petition pointed out “various political atrocities openly carried out at behest of ruling political party big-wigs in Chandigarh”.