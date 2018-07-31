Punjab and Haryana HC notice to Centre, Punjab and Haryana on curbing use of plastic

Punjab and Haryana High Court issued notice to the Centre and states governments of Punjab and Haryana on a PIL seeking curbs on plastic use. (Representational Image) Punjab and Haryana High Court issued notice to the Centre and states governments of Punjab and Haryana on a PIL seeking curbs on plastic use. (Representational Image)

Punjab and Haryana High Court on Monday issued notice to the Centre and states governments of Punjab and Haryana on a PIL seeking curbs on the use of plastic packaging and polythene bags in the region. The PIL also sought promotion of eco-friendly marriages in the states.

“Enormous use of plastic products especially the use of plastic during the packaging of commodities has led to a severe situation which is not only adversely affecting the lives of the humans but also of the innocent animals. The promotion of non plastic, recyclable or biodegradable packaging material will go a long way in maintaining the ecology of our planet,” the petitioner, Dr Gargi Aery, said in the PIL.

Aery, who is a gynecologist from Sirsa, in the PIL filed through advocate Ferry Sofat said that she made a number of representations to the concerned authorities regarding the subject but there has been no action. Stating that marriages are a major contributor to pollution, Aery has sought strictures from the High Court for an “end the disposable culture in marriages and promotion of eco-friendly marriages in the states of Punjab and Haryana.”

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App