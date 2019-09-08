Punjab and Haryana HC: ‘Nodal officer who fails to release money on time to be suspended, won’t get salary’

TAKING UP the delay in clearing of lawyers’ bills by various government departments in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has ordered that in case a nodal officer of any department fails to release the money within 14 days after a meeting with the counsel, the officer will be suspended and not paid salary till the bills are cleared.

Justice Rajiv Narain Raina has also ordered that delay in payment to lawyers hired by government departments including those of the Centre will lead to interest on a monthly and annual basis. It directed the Centre, governments of Punjab, Haryana and UT Administration to insert a link on its official website regarding fee bills and ordered that the data be uploaded from time to time.

“The nodal officer will not create any obstruction or unnecessary hindrance, will not act negatively and limit himself/herself to the documentary evidence presented before them in the shape of bills with the cause titles, dates of hearing, effective and non-effective and dates of final disposal,” the order said, adding that in case any department has not appointed the nodal officer yet, they should appoint one forthwith.

The court has also directed nodal officers to comply with instructions issued last month by the Union law secretary asking departments and ministries to settle the counsel fee bills promptly and within a reasonable time, not beyond a month’s time from the date of submission of bills by the counsel concerned.

“This order operates on corporates including banks, insurance companies, income tax department and other entities which have pending claims of fee bills against them,” the order said.

The bench added that a compliance report of nodal officers be filed on or before the next date of hearing, failing which they are to appear in court.

The order has been passed in a case where the court has taken note of the fact that fee bills have not been paid for months and years together by departments of the central government, Punjab and Haryana and the UT Administration.